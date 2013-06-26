It’s no secret that Enzo Ferrari didn’t like taking a lead from Ferruccio Lamborghini, but the Miura had stolen Ferrari’s thunder in the '60s and there had to be a response. It was called the Berlinetta Boxer.

A mid-engined senior league supercar certainly wasn’t a leap in the dark for Ferrari. It had its experience with the Dino to draw on and, of course, a wealth of knowledge from F1 and sportscar racing. The 365 GT4 BB launched in 1971, putting this know-how into a road car. Pininfarina design, a 4.4-litre 180-degree V12 and a 176mph top speed put it right at the sharp end of supercars at the time.

But Ferrari’s rivals weren’t standing still, and Lamborghini pulled another blinder by launching the Countach in 1974. Ferrari’s counter punch wasn’t another all new car, but a development of the Berlinetta Boxer: the 1976 512 BB. Visually it looked very similar to the 365, but the 512 had a major update beneath the skin – its engine, which grew to a 5-litre twelve-cylinder, hence the name.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It didn’t capture the world’s imagination like the Countach, but the 512 was a deeply desirable and capable supercar. Much more usable than the Lambo with some grand tourer DNA mixed in, which was carried forward into the Testarossa that replaced it.

Technical specs

The 512’s mechanical layout was ambitious yet flawed. The 5-litre 180-degree V12 was derived from Formula 1, but while Ferrari’s F1 cars innovated with a transverse gearbox behind the engine, in the BB the five-speed transaxle was mounted under the flat-12, raising it up and thereby losing much of the advantage of its low centre of gravity. Many thought it would make for an unwieldy, top-heavy rear end, which seems a reasonable suspicion, especially when you look at the BB in profile and see that the engine is so close to the taillights it’s almost rear-mounted. The 5-litre unit generates 355bhp at 6800rpm, propelling the 512 to a 188mph top speed.