The Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth has been recreated in Group A touring car form

The first of CNC Motorsport’s three Ford Sierra RS500 continuations to be made has arrived with its owner. The car is built to the same specifications as the Andy Rouse Engineering Sierra RS500 Group A race cars, with a nod of approval for the continuation cars – attesting to their accuracy and quality – coming from Rouse himself.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That’s because CNC Motorsport is run by Alan Strachan, who worked alongside Rouse in period when running the Team Labatts Sierra RS500 – the very same featured in our Anatomy of a Ford Sierra RS500 feature in evo 325. Nevermind being one of the most recognisable Group A touring cars, the whale-tailed RS500 is an icon of motorsport as a whole and among the most beloved of all fast Fords.

The first continuation car took 24 months to assemble by Strachan and his son, with the team running the build alongside other projects including a Group A BMW 635CSI build, as well as an original Sierra RS500 restoration.

As for the final two cars of the three, the second is in build now using a brand new race-spec bodyshell, while a shell is in hand ready to start build of the third. A lot went into taking the Ford Sierra RS Cosworth from homologation special road car to fully paid-up race-ready weapon, which of course you can get the full lowdown on in our feature.