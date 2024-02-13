Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

The Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail is a classic Le Mans car brought back to life

Zagato is building a retro grand tourer inspired by a Le Mans icon. This teaser offers a first glimpse

by: Yousuf Ashraf
13 Feb 2024
Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail teaser

Zagato has been producing rebodied coach-built cars for decades, but in 2024, the Italian design house will take on a more ambitious challenge with the launch of its own new model. 

This blurry teaser shot provides an early look at the Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail – a retro grand tourer that takes inspiration from a historic Le Mans icon. A full unveiling will take place at Zagato’s design studio in Milan on 21 February.

Rather than a direct continuation of a classic, Zagato says that the AGTZ will be a ‘contemporary GT car with an utterly captivating plot twist’, suggesting that it'll have a modern character of its own. As for the plot twist, the firm mentions that the new model will recall a ‘forgotten Le Mans icon’ with ‘unfulfilled potential’.

Zagato could be referring to the Jaguar XJ13 here. The mid-engined V12 prototype was originally destined for Le Mans in the mid-’60s, but a lack of funding (and the arrival of Ford's dominant GT40) meant that the XJ13 never made it to the grid. The AGTZ’s flowing body lines do appear to be 1960s-inspired, but we can't be certain at this stage. 

The AGTZ will arrive as part of Zagato’s newly-founded partnership with La Squadra – a Poland-based supercar distributor for the likes of Ferrari, Pagani, Koenigsegg and Bugatti. La Squadra will be responsible for the sales and marketing of the AGTZ and future Zagato models, each of which will be highly bespoke and built in very limited numbers. 

Zagato’s recent run of form includes Alfa Romeo’s SZ-inspired Giulia SWB and a number of rebodied Aston Martins, including the DBS GT Zagato and Vanquish Shooting Brake. It’s unclear what will form the mechanical basis for the AGTZ, but we’ll know more once the covers come off on 21 February.

Recommended

Best GT cars 2024
Best GTs – header
Best cars

Best GT cars 2024

Whether it’s a cross-continent drive or attacking a mountain pass when you get there, a great GT car remains impossible to beat for such a task
2 Jan 2024
Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo 2024 review
Maserati Gran Turismo
Reviews

Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo 2024 review

MC20 engine, an accomplished chassis and stunning looks make the new GranTurismo a highly desirable grand tourer
13 Dec 2023
Aston Martin DB12 2024 review: a strong first step into a new era
Aston Martin DB12 eCoty
Reviews

Aston Martin DB12 2024 review: a strong first step into a new era

The DB12 marks the beginning of a new chapter for Aston Martin, delivering a more focused, luxurious take on the long-distance GT
12 Dec 2023
New Bentley Batur 2023 review – can it possibly be worth £1.65m?
Bentley Batur – front
Review

New Bentley Batur 2023 review – can it possibly be worth £1.65m?

The Batur has been built as a 740bhp tribute to the W12 engine, with a hypercar price tag to match
2 Oct 2023

Most Popular

Testing every hot hatchback on sale in 2024 – car pictures of the week
Hot hatchbacks – group tracking
Features

Testing every hot hatchback on sale in 2024 – car pictures of the week

We rank every petrol hot hatch on sale in the latest issue of evo – here are some of our favourite shots
11 Feb 2024
New Aston Martin Vantage has Porsche’s 911 Turbo in its sights
2024 Aston Martin Vantage
News

New Aston Martin Vantage has Porsche’s 911 Turbo in its sights

The Vantage has received a thorough overhaul for 2024, with more power and performance, the very latest chassis technology and a fresh new design both…
12 Feb 2024
The 2024 Mazda MX-5 gets tweaked dynamics, Recaro seats and a £28,000 price tag
Mazda MX-5 2024 facelift
News

The 2024 Mazda MX-5 gets tweaked dynamics, Recaro seats and a £28,000 price tag

Mazda has updated its evergreen roadster for 2024, with the goal of improving feel, drivability and in-car connectivity
12 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content