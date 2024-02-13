The Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail is a classic Le Mans car brought back to life

Zagato has been producing rebodied coach-built cars for decades, but in 2024, the Italian design house will take on a more ambitious challenge with the launch of its own new model.

This blurry teaser shot provides an early look at the Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail – a retro grand tourer that takes inspiration from a historic Le Mans icon. A full unveiling will take place at Zagato’s design studio in Milan on 21 February.

Rather than a direct continuation of a classic, Zagato says that the AGTZ will be a ‘contemporary GT car with an utterly captivating plot twist’, suggesting that it'll have a modern character of its own. As for the plot twist, the firm mentions that the new model will recall a ‘forgotten Le Mans icon’ with ‘unfulfilled potential’.

Zagato could be referring to the Jaguar XJ13 here. The mid-engined V12 prototype was originally destined for Le Mans in the mid-’60s, but a lack of funding (and the arrival of Ford's dominant GT40) meant that the XJ13 never made it to the grid. The AGTZ’s flowing body lines do appear to be 1960s-inspired, but we can't be certain at this stage.

The AGTZ will arrive as part of Zagato’s newly-founded partnership with La Squadra – a Poland-based supercar distributor for the likes of Ferrari, Pagani, Koenigsegg and Bugatti. La Squadra will be responsible for the sales and marketing of the AGTZ and future Zagato models, each of which will be highly bespoke and built in very limited numbers.

Zagato’s recent run of form includes Alfa Romeo’s SZ-inspired Giulia SWB and a number of rebodied Aston Martins, including the DBS GT Zagato and Vanquish Shooting Brake. It’s unclear what will form the mechanical basis for the AGTZ, but we’ll know more once the covers come off on 21 February.