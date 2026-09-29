Almost 50 years since the original Honda Prelude made its debut and three years since the current car did the same, Japan’s accessible sports coupe has received a special edition. Creatively named the ‘2027 Limited Edition,’ it brings a number of aesthetic tweaks to its interior and exterior, and will be available in Europe this autumn.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Following strong demand after a debut in Japan, Honda decided it would bring its special Prelude to Europe to finish 2026, in what it’s calling a ‘limited-run’. Exactly how many it will produce and how much it will cost is still under wraps, but expect it to exceed the £41,595 starting price of the standard car.

> Honda Prelude review – not the Civic Type R replacement we were hoping for

It’s red. Very red. A new, exclusive ‘Crystal Garnet Metallic’ exterior paint is just the beginning of the makeover, with subtle red accents on the splitter and diffuser matching the red brake calipers. Its 19-inch wheels are thankfully not painted red, but instead given a darkened diamond cut finish.

The ordinary Honda Prelude is available only with a black interior, or a bold two-tone blue and white scheme, but this special edition offers something entirely new. You guessed it… red leather. ‘Boreaux’ coloured upholstery brings an element of sophistication to the compact coupe, with red contrast stitching on the steering wheel, centre console, dashboard and door cards all tying it together. Prelude is embroidered into the dash in red too, a theme that’s carried through to the door mats.

Unfortunately though, the changes stop there. This is not the Prelude Type R we’ve been hoping for, as this car has the exact same underwhelming CVT-equipped, 181bhp 2-litre hybrid four-cylinder powertrain as the standard car. With a quoted 8.2sec 0-62mph time it’s certainly not quick, but in a world where small coupes are few and far between, it is an intriguing proposition nonetheless.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced, but the new Honda Prelude 2027 Limited Edition is expected to cost in the region of £45,000 when it goes on sale later this year.