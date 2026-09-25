Teenagers are dreaming about Mazdas, not McLarens. I think I know why

Growing up in the 1980s, there was a solid chance that in your childhood bedroom, alongside the unsolved Rubik’s Cube and something to do with Garfield, there was at least one poster of a supercar. Probably a white Countach or a red Testarossa or both. Supercars were tremendously exciting to us kids because, compared with the everyday cars our parents drove, they seemed so exotic, like the difference between your family cat and a tiger.

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If anything, supercars have got even more exotic since, what with a whole slew of 21st-century hypercars and, if Koenigsegg is to be believed, at least one megacar. At the Goodwood Festival of Speed this summer, I watched these things powering up the hill, kicking up dust with some spicy lines, getting a little squirmy under braking and generally doing their best to dazzle. When I got home, my son asked me what I’d seen. He’s 12. I began listing some of the exotic things that had sprinted past on the Duke of Richmond’s driveway, only to be stopped in my 335-width tracks: ‘Dad,’ he said, ‘I’m not really interested in hypercars.’

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Come to think of it, he’s never had any dream car posters in his room. Not of current stuff and certainly not of a Countach or Testarossa (though if he needs those, I think I still have them in a tube in the loft). But still this statement puzzled me. I began to wonder if this type of car is less special today. In the ’80s you could really only see them in magazines if you were lucky. Moving footage was much harder to come by since car telly basically meant Top Gear and in any given week it was more likely that Chris Goffey would forgo a run in a new Ferrari because he was busy reviewing the Vauxhall Belmont. Whereas today you can see multiple vids of any given car on YouTube. Maybe greater online accessibility makes these cars less mysterious and otherworldly.