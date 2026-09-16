The upgraded production lines and new powertrains will, according to McLaren, allow it to build ‘a complete portfolio around the supercar – intentionally and carefully segmented.’ It means they will build on what was created in the 750S supercar and W1 hypercar, but with a commitment to enter new categories, although only the on-off SUV project that’s been under discussion for at least five years has been confirmed for production.

Lamborghini's Urus and Aston Martin's DBX were cited as key competitors McLaren will target with its new hybrid-engined SUV, with Chief Operating Officer Michael Straughan OBE pointing out that Ferrari's Purosangue won't be, in their eyes, a competitor. Any technical details on McLaren's SUV we'll have to wait for, with Straughan only confirming that it will utilise a carbon fibre platform and stick to McLaren's focus on producing vehicles with the lowest power-to-weight ratio possible. Future versions could be all-electric, but this would require further development and design work to the platform.

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Other projects that have been discussed, rumoured and suggested include some form of front-engined GT car, a four-door GT-coupe and a model to sit under the Artura. The likelihood of all of those seeing the light of day are slim. Aston Martin is rumoured to have spent £300m developing and bringing the DBX to market, McLaren will need double this if it's to go beyond updating its current models and deliver more than one of these all-new cars.

A replacement for the Artura, which was first shown to customers and the press in December 2019 before finally being launched in 2022 at the second attempt, is approaching its seventh birthday. The 750S, while still ultra-competitive and one of, if not the most exciting supercar you can buy, is approaching its fourth birthday and is underpinned by a lot of 720S, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2027. The GTS traces its roots back to the aforementioned 720S and is the first one expected to leave McLaren’s production for good first, as early as Spring 2027.