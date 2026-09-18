The Ferrari Luce reminds me of a £2k Peugeot, but then I am just a man with a Biro

> Ferrari Luce – price, specs and release date of Italy’s infamous EV

A few days ago I was standing next to a mate as he was thumbing through a notebook and I noticed many of the pages were covered in Biro sketches of cars too. So at least I know I’m not alone. But I also know that neither of us is a car designer. Because there’s a very big gap between idly doodling cars when you should be listening properly in a meeting and being able actually to design a car, and to think otherwise would be like believing you could perform dentistry because you have many years’ experience in brushing your own teeth.

Car design is one of those things that, I’ve come to realise, is actually deceptively hard. Coming up with a basic shape, that’s relatively simple. So is filling in the outline of lamps and windows and suchlike. But to do this for real demands the use of something more than a ratty pen you took from a hotel. For starters, there are myriad rules and regulations, often varying from country to country, and concerning fundamental things like the size and position of lights, and the proximity of occupants to parts of the structure, significantly restricting the more flamboyant parts of a design and nixing fun things like ground-skimming lamps and rakish screen angles. Then you might clatter into your employer’s internal standards for things like snow chain clearance, which will clash with your efforts to make the car look tightly wrapped over its wheels.

In his brilliant book Car Guys vs Bean Counters, gnarly industry lifer Bob Lutz tells some amazing stories about GM’s outdated but immovable self-imposed rules on everything from kerb-strike standards to overhead traffic light visibility, many of which were unnecessarily restrictive and seemed spitefully determined to make it extremely hard to end up with an attractive-looking car. You can imagine pro car designers spending a lot of time wrestling with these minutiae and using every bit of their training and experience towards ensuring the finished product doesn’t seem to have escaped from Minecraft.

And this, as far as I can work out as an outsider, is the really cool and clever bit of car design that makes it such a skilled occupation. It’s taking all these conflicting things, not just rules and regs but the multiple twists and turns of a complicated 3D object, and turning them into one cohesive whole.

We might all be fascinated by car design, we might have dreamt about it as we doodled in school notebooks, we almost certainly have some extremely strident opinions about it, especially when it comes to that new Ferrari. I know I do. But, like most of us, I’m not a real car designer, I’m just a man with a Biro.

This story was first featured in evo issue 348.