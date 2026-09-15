The steering is lighter than you’d expect given the size of the front tyres, though all things are relative. It feels slightly slow off-centre but you get a good sense of building lateral load and the balance feels progressive and consistent. It can get a bit distracted on bumpy roads, the steering tugging in your hands in a manner not dissimilar to an F40’s, but as with the manic Ferrari wheel it calms considerably on smooth surfaces.

Damping-wise it has crisp control that contains itself in a short stroke of the damper. It gets its work done decisively, reacting and settling cleanly. While it can’t quite achieve the same levels of comfort as a Ferrari Testarossa it possesses better body control through high-speed compressions. You can drive it surprisingly hard. Not as you would a modern supercar, but with a more attacking style than you would the aforementioned Ferrari, Lotus and Lambo too.

Considering there’s a colossal four-barrel Holley carburettor pushed right up against the bulkhead window, the Pantera can be uncannily hushed at cruising speeds. Yes, there’s road and wind noise, but the big V8 somehow melts into the background on small throttle openings. Of course, when you nail it there’s the most fabulous sound to enjoy: a rich, rising bellow punctuated by a filthy, phlegmy crackle as you snap the throttle shut during upshifts. The soundtrack wouldn’t be out of place in a Le Mans GT40 and from an ownership point of view, there must be something reassuring about knowing you’re not facing crippling bills if the engine needs major work.

Values and buying guide

If this makes it the poor man’s Lambo, then so be it. The driving experience is more than rich enough and certainly for the price, which even at highs of £250,000, is less than you'll pay for any Countach now. Panteras in need of serious work are still around for under £100,000 but make no mistake, this car's place in the vintage supercar pantheon is elevating prices accordingly.

You'll want one that's in fine fettle, though. Being a steel unibody construction, Panteras were known to be susceptible to rust, both in terms of their exterior bodywork and the chassis. Check the rockers and sills, inside the wheel wells and the structure. Check every bodywork edge too, from the engine lid, to the panels around the glasshouse. With values going the way they are though, finding a Pantera in less than ideal condition is a rarer and rarer thing.

With thanks to Steve Gilbey Classics and David Smith

Specifications