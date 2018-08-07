The F90 M5’s interior is one based on an aesthetic that has since been replaced by newer designs in BMW's current models, but that’s no bad thing. The M5’s cabin is beautifully constructed and features better materials than many rivals. Despite the slightly more old-fashioned layout compared to those of the Audi’s RS6 and Mercedes-AMG’s E63, the M5’s digital interfaces are still crisp and up to date (better than today’s current offerings, in fact), while the traditional click wheel and physical HVAC controls are reassuring and familiar in a good way.

The M5’s upgrades over the standard 5-series models were both subtle and not so subtle. BMW’s then new M Drive buttons sat on red prongs on the still-too-thick steering wheel, but worked really well in giving you access to the configurable M modes. The gear selector is also bespoke to the F90 M5, with a different operating system to that of standard BMW models, instead mimicking the older SMG selector pattern. While this seems like a needless complexity over standard models, it does make the M5 feel more special than its lesser siblings, even if the change is purely semantic as the transmission underneath is still a standard automatic.

Elsewhere, the huge seats are supportive and comfortable, covered in high-quality leather and even feature an illuminated M5 badge when you unlock the car from outside, if that’s your sort of thing. For those after a more subtle interior, traditional leather colours and optional timber trim can replace the copious gloss carbonfibre elements if specified.

Our verdict on the F90 BMW M5

The BMW M5 might have supercar-toppling performance, but it certainly ranks as one of the more subtle supersaloons on the aesthetic scale. The standard 5-series it was based on was a restrained design, but the M5’s relative lack of bespoke body addenda outside of its mildly widened front wings and quad exhaust pipes is far more subtle than an RS6’s cartoonishly wide body or the E63 S’s bespoke nose.