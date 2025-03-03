At the rear we can see the same hydraulic wing stays as the 750S, only with a reprofiled wing element up top. Swooping P1-style rear lights lead round into a single central exhaust. Below is a large diffuser, through which, as with all McLarens, the back of the transmission can be spied. At present the car is a ‘production-intent styling concept’, meaning it’s not a fully production ready model as yet. The grey paint glazing the all carbonfibre bodywork is called Ueno Grey and is the exact same shade as that of the 1995 Le Mans winner.

Inside is obviously where the biggest change has occurred, from the super series McLarens on which the 95-59 is based. The central seat is lightweight and movable, with the flanking passenger seats engineered into the redesigned chassis. There are no images as yet of what the cabin of the 95-59 looks like but expect repositioned and repurposed McLaren hardware, potentially of Speedtail relation.

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While the car is a tribute to the race car and its almost irreplicable achievement in 1995, the 95-59 is designed to emulate the F1 road car in being a practical and amenable hypercar with grand touring capabilities above the accepted station of such a car. It’ll have space for luggage and have what Lanzante describes as ‘an extended cruising range’.

Lanzante 95-59 price

Just 59 examples of the 95-59 are set to be made, and half have already been accounted for at the time of writing. Each example will set its owner back £1.2m including the donor, making it more or less five times the base price of a 750S at the point of delivery, or not far from half the cost of a McLaren W1.

Becoming a sort of McLaren coach builder is a logical next step for Lanzante, given its work to date as a preparer of track-only cars for road use and creator of special edition McLaren models. These track car conversions have become incredibly popular since it began with the F1 GTR and P1 GTR, with the firm expanding to brands beyond McLaren like Pagani and Porsche.

Lanzante 95-59 specs