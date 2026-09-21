There was, however, a sizeable gap between the show car’s debut and the production car. The Countach eventually started rolling off the line in ’74, with Maserati’s Bora reaching customers a few months after the ’71 show and Ferrari’s first mid-engined, 12-cylinder production car, the 365 GT4 Berlinetta Boxer, on sale in ’73. An unfortunate by-product of that delay was that it hobbled Miura sales while prospective customers hung on for the Countach.

Still, when it did arrive, it made a serious impression. The design was much changed from that ultra-clean original show car but it was not a jot less striking. It seems incredible that Marcello Gandini designed the beautiful, curvy Miura and then the radical, wedge-like Countach. He did say, though, that he thought the Miura was too easily accepted and not what he’d have designed had he been given a completely free hand.

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Dramatic as it was, the Countach didn’t come out of nowhere. In fact, you could consider it the result of going to a wild extreme and then winding it back a bit. At the Turin show in late 1970, a few months before the alien Countach was beamed down onto the Bertone stand at Geneva, Gandini and Bertone presented a car that subjugated practicality to style so completely that it made the car from the opening credits of The Pink Panther Show look like a sensible SUV. The Gandini-designed Lancia Stratos Zero was knee-high, so low that normal doors were redundant. The Countach was almost conventional compared with the Zero.

Lamborghini Countach in detail

Everything bar the basic V12 engine changed from Miura to Countach: the look, the fundamental mechanical layout, the method of construction… Even the way it came about was turned on its head. The young engineers at Lamborghini had presented the naked chassis of the Miura first, but with the Countach the exterior was shown first. This created issues, not least with engine cooling, resulting in add-on scoops and extra vents that changed its look but didn’t dull its impact, maybe even added to it.

The Miura took barely a year to turn into a production car but it took Lamborghini three years to make a road car out of the Countach. During that time it changed from the LP500 to the LP400 – from a 5-litre V12 to the familiar 4-litre, and from 440bhp to 375bhp – though the claimed top speed was trimmed by only 5mph to ‘185mph-plus’. LP stands for Longitudinale Posteriore, describing the longitudinally mounted engine position behind the occupants, and 400 for four litres.