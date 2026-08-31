As the 911 RSR Turbo and 917/30 were proving the performance potential of turbocharging for Porsche in motorsport, Stuttgart wasted no time in strapping a large Kühnle, Kopp & Kausch turbocharger to the road-going 911’s 3-litre air-cooled flat-six. The result was the first in a 50-plus year, seven-generation (so far) dynasty of 911 Turbos. Then as now, it was the perennial thorn in the side of the exotic establishment, offering supercar performance but with the (relative) subtlety and usability of a more everyday sports car.

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Introduced in 1974 in 3-litre 260bhp form, it was upgraded in 1977 to 3.3 litres and 300bhp, with the addition of charge-air cooling. The 930 served all the way through to 1990, but not before (finally) receiving the G50 five-speed transmission in 1989.

The 930 is an icon of the era – a symbol of success in both the 1970s and the 1980s – with its broad hips and whale tail some of the most recognisable performance car iconography of all time. It also had a fearsome reputation, rarely suffering the antics of the talent-lacking yuppies with which they were popular. Reacquaintance with an early 911 Turbo during our 1970s supercar Eras test proved an eye-opening experience.

Porsche 930 Turbo 3.0 – evo Eras test, John Barker

Up close with this immaculate 911, I can’t decide if I’ve stepped into a period Porsche brochure or I’ve been sucked into an AI-generated image prompted by the question ‘What did crazy Porsche 911s look like in the mid-’70s?’ Stephen Ozin’s 930 Turbo is so perfect yet so unusual, I could believe either.

That copper colour is officially Salmon Metallic and those massive ‘911’ decals are officially ‘safety stripes’. How so? They make the car more visible in the mirrors of cars in front on the autobahn or race track, apparently. Better than a blinking indicator, I guess.