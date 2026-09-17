More engine options, and special SRT performance versions, may follow in the future. Dodge recently announced a high-performance Super Bee version for the USA to launch in 2027, which will squeeze up to 600bhp from the Sixpack engine.

The petrol version: the Dodge Charger Sixpack

Cleaner ‘Hurricane’ inline-six replaces V8

Predictable handling despite high weight

Feels wide on narrow roads

The new in-line six (based on the Hurricane engine which is shared with other Jeep and RAM models in parent company Stellantis’s stable) is more efficient and cleaner than the previous Charger’s V8 engines for emissions regulations, yet is capable of higher like-for-like performance.

You sense Dodge has been at pains to give it some of the same character of the old V8. Its warm, rumbly sound is enhanced by the interior speakers and since around 88 per cent of peak torque is available from 2500rpm and 96 per cent by the mid-3000s, it has some of the tractable, muscular feel of an eight.

The Scat Pack’s 130bhp power increase comes from different turbos with higher boost pressure, forged pistons, twin fuel pumps and freer breathing for induction and exhausts alike. Both variants use the same eight-speed auto transmission.

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Our first experience of the Scat Pack is in a straight line to experience its acceleration and its Launch Control and Line Lock functions, selected from the central touchscreen. The latter, like on the Ford Mustang, keeps pressure in the front brakes and releases the rears to allow the rear wheels to be spun on the spot to warm up the rear tyres, however the system was not working on our particular test car. Launch Control was impressive however, as is straight-line speed in general. It might be a heavy car, with a DIN kerbweight of around 2109kg, but it can certainly get a move on.

Dodge did not allow us to lap the handling circuit ourselves but instead gave us a passenger ride in a Sixpack Scat Pack with a professional driver. In 2WD mode with all the stability systems switched off, they drove neatly and tidily for the first half of the lap and indulged in drifts for the second. The Charger was impressive in both scenarios. It’s clearly a road car, not a track car, and a heavy one at that, and so the driver gets their braking done early and wipes plenty of speed off before turn-in, using the slow-in, fast-out approach, but the front responds well and the rear follows faithfully. The long wheelbase also clearly makes it very predictable in a tail-out scenario. The suspension feels relatively soft, even with the adaptive dampers in their firmest mode, and there’s a reasonable amount of body movement.