Back in 2022 during the launch campaign for the current Mustang GT, Ford discreetly released a concept sketch of a four-door saloon with its marketing material. Nothing has come from it in the four years since, but a recent trademark filing and reports of a private dealership preview all point towards the Mustang getting four doors after all…

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Last year Ford trademarked the ‘Mach 4’ name, and now reports from Automotive News and the Wall Street Journal suggest it’s about to find a home. Dealerships are rumoured to have been shown a four-door Mustang prototype wearing the ‘Mach 4’ badge, and purists needn’t worry too much, because it sounds as if it won’t come in the form of an electric crossover like the ageing Mustang Mach-E.

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Precisely how Ford would position such a model is yet to be seen, but some close to the source claim it has similar dimensions to a Porsche Panamera. This ties in neatly with the official 2022 sketch, which previewed a slick four-door saloon design with a sloping roofline, and references to the trademark Mustang grille and lighting design seen in the current car. Our renders are no concrete indication of the final design, but do meld elements of the official design sketch with the existing car, such as its new proportions, minimalist headlight design and defined rear haunches leading to a smooth wingless rear.

Not only is the four-door Mustang ‘Mach 4’ said to avoid the crossover trend, but it’s also set to receive a combustion engine too. A rumoured sub-4sec 0-60mph time would make it quicker than the 4.3sec of the current 5-litre V8 GT, and while there’s no confirmation of its powertrains, the use of a hybrid V8 has been speculated. Should this be the case it would almost certainly come with in excess of 500bhp in its most potent form, bringing it in the firing line of the incoming Neue Klasse BMW M3, AMG’s C53 and the new hybrid Audi RS5 saloon.

Rumours are that it will arrive by 2030, but whether or not it will be sold in the UK is yet to be seen. If it does, it’s very likely to cost much more than the sub-$40,000 (£30k) starting price rumoured – the BMW 3-series currently starts from £47,210, with the M3 from £91,485 and the current V8-powered Mustang GT coupe from £57,670.