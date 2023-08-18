Ford just beat Porsche at its own game with the Mustang GTD Competition
The Multimatic-developed Mustang GTD is even quicker in Competition-form, making its previous Nürburgring laps look slow…
When Ford announced that the Mustang GTD had lapped the Nürburgring in 6min 57sec, it was keen to emphasise that there was more to come. Two years and two lap record attempts later, Dirk Müller achieved a new time of 6:40.835, a whole 16.85 seconds quicker than the first. ‘More to come’ was probably an understatement.
Coincidentally (or perhaps not), Porsche announced its official 992 911 GT3 RS Manthey Racing lap time on the same day, celebrating a time of 6:45.389. While this is a fair way behind the Mustang GTD Competition, the Porsche is also much more readily available and happens to have an output over 300bhp lower than the Ford. Nevertheless, both times are achievements worth celebrating in their own ways, and it’s been far from easy for the Mustang to reach this point.
> Manthey Porsche 911 GT3 RS Nürburgring lap proves 1250bhp isn’t enough
Exact details on the modifications made to the Mustang GTD in Competition-form are not yet known, but stickier tyres, less weight and enhanced aero are all key to the boost in performance. Ford says it’s built on the existing Drag Reduction System with tweaks to the rear wing, added secondary dive planes at the front, carbonfibre rear aero discs (on the now-magnesium wheels) and lightened the damping system too. Power is something the GTD never struggled with, but its 5.2-litre supercharged V8 now has more of it anyway to take it above 815bhp – a higher redline also comes as part of the upgrade.
To prove just how capable this car is, Ford even published the time set by one of its engineers, Nürburgring novice Steve Thompson. Despite having under 40 laps under his belt, he still piloted the GTD Competition to a lap time of 6:49.337, which happens to be faster than the GTD’s original 2024 lap set by Dirk Müller.
While order books for the ordinary Mustang GTD had already closed, Ford is opening them back up again for the Competition model, albeit for a ‘very limited’ number of customers and just like the standard car, it’s confirmed that it will be sold as a street-legal model.
Ford Mustang GTD powertrain
The GTD is a road-legal Mustang production car like no other. It’s based on the Mustang GT3 racing car (making the GTD a road car developed from a racing car, which itself is an extreme development of the Mustang Dark Horse production car), and features carbonfibre bodywork, active aerodynamics, a bespoke re-engineered rear end and transaxle transmission. Its 5.2-litre supercharged V8 develops 815bhp in standard-form – more than a McLaren Senna GTR – and a 664lb ft peak torque figure. Top speed is stated to be 202mph.
The V8 is a development of the one found in the previous-generation Mustang GT500, though its 7650rpm rev limit is 100rpm higher than before – the Competition takes this higher still. It features a revised intake and exhaust – the latter made from titanium as standard – as well as a smaller supercharger pulley and a dry-sump oil system.
The GTD – which stands for ‘GT Daytona,’ the name of the GT3-equivalent class in the IMSA sportscar championship in North America – is the fruit of a joint development project between Ford’s and Multimatic, which has also engineered the Mustang GT3 racer. Production of the standard car was capped at 1000 units, with every car costing its buyer from £315,000.
Supercharging is banned in GT3 racing, and the GTD takes advantage of the lack of regulations in other ways too, including semi-active suspension and active aerodynamics. That 202mph top speed is aided in part by the GTD’s drag reduction system, which can stall the rear wing, as well as flaps under the front of the car. In place of a practical boot space is the GTD’s semi-active DSSV (Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve) Multimatic suspension and transaxle cooling system, similar to the system introduced on the Ford GT. The Ferrari Purosangue also makes use of a development of Multimatic’s DSSV dampers. The GTD’s hydraulically controlled system can alter ride height by almost 40mm on the fly, with the driver also able to adjust spring rate to suit the conditions. There's even a neat window where the rear seats would usually be, putting its high-tech suspension proudly on display.
Chassis
On the front axle, Multimatic has opted for unequal-length wishbones to aid lateral stiffness. The multi-link rear suspension uses a pushrod and rocker arm architecture, arranging its trick inboard shock absorbers and springs in a horizontal cross pattern.
Driving the rear wheels only via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, the GTD has a new variable traction control system. Elements such as a carbonfibre driveshaft (also seen in the GT500) keep weight to a minimum (although an official kerb weight has yet to be publicly confirmed at the time of writing), while reducing the centre of gravity and contributing to near 50:50 weight distribution. Dramatic aero aside, a track width almost four inches wider than that of the standard Mustang GT certainly lends the GTD some extra visual purpose.
At each corner are 20-inch forged aluminium or magnesium wheels wrapped in mammoth 325 and 345-section tyres front and rear – for comparison, the Ford GT’s rear tyres are the same width as the GTD’s fronts. Behind those wheels are Brembo carbon ceramic brakes, equipped with cooling ducts at the rear below that trick new suspension.
Inside, Ford has opted for track-oriented ‘Miko suede’ (an Alcantara alternative), with leather and carbonfibre also featured throughout. Rear seats are removed for weight savings and an increase in cargo space, with the front two swapped for supportive Recaros. The paddle shifters are 3D-printed from titanium, with the rotary shifter and numbered plaque made from retired parts from Lockheed Martin’s F-22 fighter jet.
Ford Mustang GTD specs
|Engine
|5.2-litre V8, supercharged
|Power
|815bhp @ 7400rpm
|Torque
|664lb ft @ 4800rpm
|Weight
|1989kg (416bhp/ton)
|Tyres
|Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R
|0-62mph
|3.3sec (est)
|Top speed
|202mph
|Basic price
|£315k