Ford has finally revealed the power and torque figures for its Porsche 911 GT3-rivalling Mustang Dark Horse SC, as well as US pricing and what transmission it features.

The car was revealed back in January to fill the gulf between the Carrera-rivalling Dark Horse and the outrageous GT3 RS-baiting, Nürburgring-munching Mustang GTD, proudly ‘designed, engineered and manufactured in-house’. However, not all the key details were disclosed.

Mustang Dark Horse SC power and performance

We were told that it swaps out the Dark Horse’s 5-litre naturally asipirated 500bhp V8 for a 5.2-litre supercharged lump more alike (but not identical to) that seen in the race-inspired GTD, without any figures given. Now we know, the Dark Horse SC’s V8 produces 795bhp and 660lb ft, sending that power to the rear wheels via a seven-speed Tremec dual-clutch transmission.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That’s a 35bhp and 35lb ft bump over the last 760bhp Mustang GT500, which the Dark Horse SC all but replaces and from which the GTD’s engine was developed. The transmission also is surely a development of the seven-speed Tremec DCT that car featured – good news given we weren’t fond of the gear-juggling ten-speed auto option in the standard Dark Horse. The DCT is the only option, with Ford electing to not offer the Tremec six-speed manual of the standard Dark Horse, citing its increased focus on track performance and lap times.

We still don’t have exact performance figures, though Ford’s claim of 280kg of downforce at 180mph for the Track Pack car suggests a healthy top speed in itself. For reference, the GT500 weighed a claimed 1897kg, was good for 0-60mph in 3.3sec, on the way to a top speed limited to 180mph.