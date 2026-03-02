Just as the circle of white smoke is completed and any view of the Marrakech street circuit obscured, there is a sudden, scolding sound from the new £92,300 Audi RS5, a tell-tale tack-tack-tack-tack. I can feel it, too, not just the percussive beat in the arch but the slightly lopsided change in balance. The right rear (optional) Pirelli P Zero R has delaminated, spectacularly. I doubt the standard-fit Bridgestone Potenza Sport would have survived so long.

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Yes, rear. The RS5 was mid-oversteer, not understeer, when rubber began flaying the arch-liner. Not a stance that an Audi RS Avant has really been associated with in the last 30 years. But the latest B10 RS5 has a new trick up its back axle. A world-first no less. An electromechanical torque-vectoring rear differential with its own 10bhp, 30lb ft electric motor that can shift torque powerfully between the rear wheels in either direction, regardless of throttle or brake input. Where the old Sport Differential could only deploy torque differences of up to 1200Nm, this can manage 2000Nm and it can do so in just 15 milliseconds.

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The result is that you can pick Torque Rear from the Drive Select menu, turn the steering wheel, bury the throttle and, as long as you trust the algorithms to do their job, hold the RS5 in a big, long drift. It’s fun, albeit a very four-wheel-drive sort of slide, in that you need to keep the throttle pinned and use the steering to adjust the angle and direction of the oversteer. Feather your right foot as you would in a purely rear-drive car and the rear axle will think it’s time to turn on the house lights, roll the credits and end the show.

To that extent, maintaining a drift or donut is quite brutal on the tyres, as I found out after just a handful of circumnavigations of the cones. The fact that the Audi engineers didn’t seem in the least surprised or concerned suggests I wasn’t demonstrating an unexpected level of heavy-handedness either. The swiftness with which a new set of Pirellis was bolted onto the rear end also indicated they had come to Morocco prepared.

Donuts and indeed the Torque Rear setting are, of course, the extreme expression of what the system can do. A few more regular laps of the dusty, bumpy, scruffy Marrakech street circuit in the RS Sport setting reveal a car that is well balanced and easy to adjust both on- and off-throttle. The central (passive) Torsen differential, capable of shifting up to 70 per cent of torque to the front or 85 per cent to the rear, now has permanent preload, making it quicker to respond – and it feels it. There is real precision, and thankfully it’s not all about big, blunt inputs and lurid outputs.