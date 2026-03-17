The first-generation TT was looked upon with a bit of cynicism by some at the time, who perhaps wished it offered keen drivers an experience to match its looks. With passing years, it looks evermore compact and, compared with today’s standards, lightweight. Rarely do we stack acclaim for style where substance is lacking but the first TT might just be that rare case, where style is some of the substance.

Audi S8 (D2)

From £12,000

Power: 360bhp

0-62mph: 6.6sec

One of Audi’s masterstrokes over the years was getting its products into movie theatres. Arguably its modern era of being one of Hollywood’s performance cars of choice began with the Audi S8, made famous of course by the 1998 film Ronin.

It’s not all show with nothing going on underneath, though. For the original 1996 S8 (and indeed the A8 on which it was based) were technological powerhouses, leveraging an at-the-time revolutionary aluminium Audi Space Frame construction that reduced body weight by some 40 per cent compared to if steel were used. Before the R8, before the TT, it was the A8 and S8 that are just as much landmark moments in the story of Audi’s role as an innovator.

The S8 also came with a potent 4.2-litre DOHC V8 with 340bhp. The S8 was then updated in 1998, the engine receiving a five-valve cylinder head, with three inlet valves and two exhaust valves per cylinder as well as variable valve timing, for 360bhp. The rest of the car was good too and improved again with the update – sharper, more responsive, more controlled as we reported in our first drive all the way back in evo 004. ‘The steering feels sharper than before. In fact, it’s the best I’ve encountered in a modern Audi, with plenty of feel,’ evo co-founder Harry Metcalfe wrote. ‘The ride may be a bit fidgety in town but if that’s the trade-off for this sort of body control, then that’s fine by me.’ Remember, we were almost a decade out from the arrival of the R8 at this point… All the same, the D2 S8 is an early high point in Audi Sport’s family tree.

Audi RS6 (C5)

From £15,000

Power: 444bhp

0-62mph: 4.9sec