The world probably doesn’t need an estate car with 543bhp, Cup 2 tyres and carbon bucket seats. Nor one with carbon body panels and a cooling package specified for hard track miles. But after driving the new M3 CS Touring extensively on the road, testing it against Audi’s new RS5, lapping it on one of the most demanding circuits in the UK and running one for six months, we can’t help but conclude that, in a strange way, it absolutely does.

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The CS Touring is a remarkable package. It was staggeringly expensive at £126,275 before it went off sale, but no other factory-spec wagons can turn a hand to everyday duties and hunt down 911s on track without breaking a sweat.

Engine, gearbox and performance

You notice the extra performance but it’s not a total transformation

Most aggressive modes to add intensity to the transmission and powertrain

Unless you’re on track, a standard M3 is as fast a lot of the time

The CS formula is familiar by now, the M3 saloon and M4 having already had the treatment. More power, a little less weight and detailed chassis changes bring out more aggression than Competition models without reaching extreme CSL or GTS levels.

Under the skin the Touring gets the same uprated straight-six as its CS siblings, with increased turbo boost pressure and management tweaks giving it 543bhp and 479lb ft. The engine is secured with stiffer mounts and breathes through a titanium rear silencer, sending power to all four wheels via an eight-speed auto and xDrive four-wheel drive.

All this in combination with standard-fit Michelin Cup 2 tyres means the CS Touring is good for hitting 62mph from rest in just 3.5sec, on the way to a 186mph top speed. For comparison, Audi’s RS5 with almost 100bhp (but also 600kg) more manages the sprint in 3.6sec.