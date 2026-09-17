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Rocketeer Mazda MX-5 NC offers V6 power for less than a new 1.5

Rocketeer’s turned its genius to the maligned NC MX-5 and created what’s sure to be a sweetheart of a V6 sports car

by: Ethan Jupp
17 Sep 2026

The Mazda MX-5 has through its generations varied in its deviation from the original formula, never more so than in the controversial NC as the largest and heaviest yet. But what all MX-5’s share – yes, even the NC – is their suitability as a platform from which to build. Rocketeer Cars are among those who do it best, making a name for themselves with trumpetous V6 heart transplants for NA and NB-generation roadsters and sorting the chassis and stance in concert. Now it’s the NC’s turn.

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Meet the Mk3 NC, a third-generation MX-5 with Rocketeer’s fettled Jaguar AJ30 3-litre V6 neatly installed under its bonnet for a 300bhp, 265lb ft punch to the rear wheels. It’s not just a simple case of plug and play. Rather, getting the engine sitting exactly as it should within the NC platform and preserving the standard weight and weight distribution, in spite of the V6 being heavier than the standard four-cylinder, has been an 18-month process. 

That hasn’t involved extensive changes to the NC itself, however. The subframe and standard bulkhead remain as Mazda manufactured them. Rather, the work has gone into the Rocketeer V6 powertrain to make it fit, with a new bespoke cylinder head, new carbonfibre inlet plenum, revised throttle body, new clutch, flywheel and a bespoke exhaust system. 

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Indeed, to look at from the outside, the Rocketeer NC looks like the finest OEM+ MX-5 you’ve seen, rather than the more commonplace breed of track rat that many MX-5s have devolved into over the years. There are just two clues that the facelift RF model pictured has been fettled – the striking gold wheels and the slightly larger-than-standard exhaust tips. 

> Best sports cars 2026 – purpose-built driver’s cars from Mazda to Porsche

This is a ‘Turnkey’ NC, which is to say, a car delivered to a customer in a fully completed, standard-looking state. There’s also the RestoMod side of things, which goes a bit further to visually distinguish the earlier cars. Rocketeer sells both completed cars – of which 30 have been delivered so far – and kits – of which 180 have been distributed so far worldwide.

The ‘Turnkey’ NC is available to order now and will cost £25,000 before tax, making it a £30,000 car once it’s on your drive in the UK. On the one hand, that’s a lot for an old MX-5. On the other, few new cars sound better and a brand new 2-litre MX-5 was already a £35,000+ concern in 2-litre form before its discontinuation.

Knowing Rocketeer, the 300bhp version will only be the start, too, with previous-generation MX-5s also available with 375bhp 9000rpm versions of the V6. Now there’s a tantalising prospect…

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