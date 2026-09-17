The Mazda MX-5 has through its generations varied in its deviation from the original formula, never more so than in the controversial NC as the largest and heaviest yet. But what all MX-5’s share – yes, even the NC – is their suitability as a platform from which to build. Rocketeer Cars are among those who do it best, making a name for themselves with trumpetous V6 heart transplants for NA and NB-generation roadsters and sorting the chassis and stance in concert. Now it’s the NC’s turn.

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Meet the Mk3 NC, a third-generation MX-5 with Rocketeer’s fettled Jaguar AJ30 3-litre V6 neatly installed under its bonnet for a 300bhp, 265lb ft punch to the rear wheels. It’s not just a simple case of plug and play. Rather, getting the engine sitting exactly as it should within the NC platform and preserving the standard weight and weight distribution, in spite of the V6 being heavier than the standard four-cylinder, has been an 18-month process.

That hasn’t involved extensive changes to the NC itself, however. The subframe and standard bulkhead remain as Mazda manufactured them. Rather, the work has gone into the Rocketeer V6 powertrain to make it fit, with a new bespoke cylinder head, new carbonfibre inlet plenum, revised throttle body, new clutch, flywheel and a bespoke exhaust system.