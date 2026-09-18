Given the official range of the single motor and Performance sits at less than 375 miles, whichever way you cut it, the revolutionary BMW iX3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric still have the jump on the Polestar 3 in terms of range and efficiency.

The rear-motor gets a 92kWh battery pack, while the all-wheel drive cars get a 106kWh battery pack, replacing the old 111kWh pack. With the new 800-volt architecture, charging speeds are improved officially by 25 per cent, with a theoretical maximum speed of 350kW. On a 300kW charger without any preconditioning, our test car jumped straight to 220kW-plus. We added 23 per cent charge, or just over 60 miles of real world range, in eight minutes at this speed.

Ride and handling

Worthwhile air suspension standard on dual-motor models

Dual-motor models feel more agile thanks to simulated limited-slip diff

Steering and brakes have an upmarket, well-tuned feel

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In an effort to make the 3 more engaging and efficient, Polestar has installed a trick ‘dual-clutch’ torque-vectoring unit on the rear axle for the dual-motor cars, taking the place of a conventional limited-slip differential. Developed by BorgWarner, the system also allows the rear motor to completely disconnect while in low-demand scenarios.

A squirt of throttle on the exit of a corner will have the Polestar 3 shimmying around to your chosen direction of travel, and the power isn’t crudely delivered either. While the 3 is not as playful or natural in feel as something like Porsche’s Cayenne Turbo electric, it’s pleasingly neutral when pushing on. Its considerable mass does become apparent during consecutive direction changes, but plan ahead for the weight transfer and it’s easily managed.

A 50:50 weight distribution and an identical centre of gravity to the Polestar 1 coupe are certainly impressive, but they don’t change the fact that the 3 can weigh as much as 2605kg (the single-motor model can trim this down to 2315kg, mind). While a hefty kerb weight is to be expected from an EV of this size, the laws of physics are hard to beat.

The 3’s Geely-sourced Scalable Product Architecture 2 platform feels more upmarket than many, enabling the 3 to conduct itself with more precision than the 4 thanks to the standard fitment of active air suspension on dual-motor cars, with passive dampers standard on the rear-motor car. The middling ‘Nimble’ mode is the sweet spot, with more control than ‘Standard’ but with a less jarring ride than ‘Firm’.