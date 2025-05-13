Folding yourself into the tiny cockpit can be a pain. Especially if, having strapped into the six-point harness, you find that the ignition key is still in your back pocket, or you’ve left your earplugs in the house (you really do need those for a long drive). But, once you’re in, the seat is comfy, the ride is supple with the Bilstein dampers wound back, and the supernova-spec heater keeps the cabin toasty. Passengers have been surprised by how habitable it is, too.

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One drive in particular sticks in my mind. After a hike in the Brecon Beacons, I persuaded my brother-in-law Rahbar – who only has a passing interest in cars – to join me in taking the long way home. The light was fading, the clouds were closing in, but there was just enough time for one clear run through the Cynon Valley.

Soon, the conversation stopped and the Caterham did all the talking for the next few miles. Accompanied by the pulsating backing track of the Duratec motor, we were completely keyed into the road through every corner, bump and surface change. I wasn’t driving particularly hard, but the way the car stopped, steered and built speed with so little effort was mesmerising. We were back on the main road in what felt like a blink, and as I eased off and fumbled for the headlight and wiper switches, an admission from Rahbar: ‘Wow, I get it now!’

My time with the Caterham has been a joy, and I’m going to do all I can to keep hold of it for as long as possible. It really is the ultimate refresher of what cars, and this magazine, are all about. My brother-in-law, on the other hand, is now searching the classifieds for a small, lightweight two-seater of his own. Another one catches the bug.

Total mileage 4369 Mileage this month 592 Costs this month £0 mpg this month 21.9

This story was first featured in evo issue 323.