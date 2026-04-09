How my four-car dream car collection has become a bit of a nightmare

I’m quite pleased with this fleet because, on paper at least, it seems to cover a lot of bases and there’s not a lot of overlap between. In practice, however, I’ve created a tangled web of personal admin that goes beyond the regular need to sort tax and insurance and, oh bollocks, the MOT is due tomorrow too.

I’ve sometimes heard people with loads of cars say the one they take is the one that works. For me, the car I take is the one that’s not blocked in. I moved house three years ago and, for the first time in my adult life, I had a driveway. Deep joy. But my drive is not the vast gravel lake of my dreams. A driveway is a driveway, I grant you, but this one is steep and thin and can accommodate three cars at a push, parked line astern. So the car I take is the one I can get out. Unless I need to drive to Aberdeen and the machine closest to the street is the 64-horsepower kei car. Then I have to do The Shuffle, which involves acting like one of those waistcoated valets at an American restaurant, running up and down the street to the jangle of keys, as I re-arrange cars like a deck of cards. If you want First World problems, I got ’em.

The Land Rover sits outside this equation because it lives in a storage facility hours from my house and I haven’t driven it for three years. Yes, another part of my personal idiocy: I own a car that I don’t use. And this brings us to another part of the multi-car equation: finding places to put everything and trying to make sure those places aren’t miles away. It’s probably okay if you have to drive one car some distance to fetch another car, but if that distance is 130 miles, and for me it is, you’re going to end up with a car you never use, and that’s just stupid.

I’m not sure what I’m doing wrong here, but it’s probably my failure to own a modern and spacious barn right next to my house. You never see Harry presenting a video from his big garage in which he spends 45 minutes trying to set up nine trickle-chargers and another hour tapping in 16-digit reference numbers from his car tax reminder letters before sighing as he realises the model he’d like to show you is blocked in by two others. And he’s got loads of cars. Here’s me with only four and constantly getting in a tangle, except with the one I never drive because I’ve put it out of reach. If you’re a car person, having more cars than you need can be a delight and a privilege. But sometimes it would be easier just to buy one Golf GTI.

This story was first featured in evo issue 334.