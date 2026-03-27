We need a reset: Dickie Meaden on why the modern supercar has finally gone too far

Taking part in last year's 1980s ‘evo eras’ group test was one of the best few days I’ve ever had in this job. Considering I’ve been doing it since shortly after the wheel was invented, that’s quite a statement, but it’s true.

If you’ve read Peter Tomalin’s account of what we got up to you’ll know why it was such an enjoyable test. If you haven’t, I’m not going to spoil it for you, but suffice to say the cars were an absolute joy. Not without quirks and shortcomings, but revelatory in terms of the simple driving pleasure they provided and the modest means by which all but the Ferrari Testarossa delivered it.

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Since then, I’ve spent a lot of time in big, fast, hugely powerful modern GTs and supercars including the AMG GT63 S E‑Performance, which combines Affalterbach’s familiar 4-litre biturbo V8 with a battery hybrid system for a combined 805bhp and 1047lb ft of torque. It weighs 2120kg, accelerates to 62mph in 2.8sec and keeps going until it hits 199mph. Even by 2026 standards it’s nuts. By 1980s standards it is an alien craft.

Quite how we got here I have no idea. It’s an extraordinary and in many ways quite absurd evolutionary path. Especially as nobody actually asked for cars of this complexity and capability. It’s not AMG’s fault. Just like every other maker of fast cars, when cornered by legislation they have come out fighting with a model which not only has more performance than you could ever need, but is absurdly easy to use and exploit.

In most of life’s situations hindsight is the most useless of things. But in the case of driver’s cars we know for a fact that how things were is better than how things are. At least so far as the fundamentals of what’s required to make a great driver’s car.