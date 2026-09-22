Porsche might be bringing back the manual for the 911 Carrera S in the USA but here in the UK and Europe, there are still just two 911s you can order with a stick and three pedals. One has a GT badge on the back, a screaming 9000rpm flat-six and a ride that’ll have you questioning your disdain for luxury SUVs.

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The other is this, the Carrera T, an oft-overlooked variant that majors on minimalism, pairing the least potent 911 powertrain and a more compliant (but still punchy) chassis with a sublimely tactile six-speed transmission. At base, it represents a £40,000-plus saving over a GT3. Is it £40,000 less car? I covered over 600 miles in a Carrera T, across country roads, motorways and the urban sprawl, to discover whether it’s the perfect 911 compromise.

Engine, gearbox and performance

Turbo is not taboo – this 3-litre unit is riddled with charisma

It sounds great in the mid-range and pulls well throughout, so you don’t chase the redline by default

The sublime manual ‘box is a glorious touchpoint with which to conduct the motor too

It’s based on the latest – and now PDK-only – Carrera, borrowing that car’s 3-litre twin-turbo flat-six. You get 389bhp and 332lb ft of torque, which sounds weak in the context of the big, bruising 500bhp-plus CS BMWs and especially when you take the £117,000 starting price into account (£11,800 more than the base Carrera). But underestimating the T would be a big mistake, because it has a fantastic spread of usable power that hits much harder than you’d expect from the figures.

Before you’ve even climbed inside you’ll notice the Alibaba-special H-pattern decals on the quarter windows, and once you’ve slid behind the small-diameter, thin-rimmed steering wheel you’ll spot a laminated walnut gear knob sitting proudly between the seats, above an ‘MT’ badge on the centre console. There’s another H-pattern sticker on the dash in case, for some reason, you needed further confirmation that this is in fact a three-pedal 911.