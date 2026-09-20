Managing all that requires an extensive reworking of the 993’s chassis, aero and suspension. There’s a front strut bar and a wider, race-spec front track, bespoke suspension arms and uprights, upgraded bushings, new anti-roll bars and revised geometry. All this works with a JRZ active damper system tuned specifically for the Turbo, and a much wider wheel and tyre package. The 18-inch forged magnesium wheels are fitted with Continental ExtremeContact rubber, measuring an enormous 295-width at the front and 335 at the rear. As well as the rear wing (which can be swapped for a lower-level spoiler), the Turbo also gets a vented front bonnet to accelerate air over the top of the car, a double-bubble roof to direct flow towards the engine, and a rear-end treatment that shortens the path for airflow to reach the twin turbos.

First, the biggest test of all. How good is an 840bhp classic 911 Turbo at going slowly, and nipping through Welsh towns at the foothills of Snowdonia? The intimidation factor is very real to begin with, but, once inside, the Turbo’s fundamentals are familiar 993, from the thin pillars and expansive glasshouse to the floor-hinged pedals, and even down to the slightly offset driving position that skews you towards the middle of the car. Twist the key and the low-frequency timbre of the engine pulses through the shell, accompanied by the churning of the transmission. The gearbox is a six-speed Getrag unit with custom ratios and a bespoke shift mechanism, with a short, heavy action. With so much torque, it needs just a tickle of throttle to get moving, but the heavily sprung clutch means you need a precise left foot to pull away smoothly.

That’s about the only tricky part of driving the Turbo at normal speeds. It’s perfectly happy creeping around in first or second, the engine surprisingly tractable and smooth at low revs. You’re conscious of the enormous width at the back, the rear Continentals sometimes thumping over cat’s eyes, but you can place it easily, aided by the clear view out and beautifully precise steering. It’s heavy at parking speeds but superb once underway, accurate and perfectly weighted. Feeling raw and racy but not out-of-sorts on the road is a tricky balance to pull off, but the Turbo does it.