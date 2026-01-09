Honda Prelude HRC concept could preview a wider, more aggressive Type R model

Honda has revealed a pair of winged-up concepts at the Tokyo Auto Salon: the Prelude HRC and Civic Type R HRC. The suite of aerodynamic upgrades look somewhat incongruous on the decidedly unaggressive Prelude, and add insult to injury on the Civic, given Honda no longer sells the world’s best hot hatch in the UK.

The kits are as you’d expect, comprising more aggressive front and rear bumpers, lower, more jutting valances, plus skirts and wings. On the Civic there’s an extended vented box arch at the front, relieving high pressure in the front wheelarches, while much larger rear wing end plates and an extended diffuser also ought to aid stability. There are no confirmed figures in terms of added downforce or mechanical changes, though the car does appear to have a slightly wider track at the front.

Indeed, that strange minority who decried the FL5 Civic Type R’s reduction in visual aggression compared to the FK8 Civic Type R it replaced ought to be sated by this. Honda claims the kit has been developed ‘by incorporating HRC technologies and the expertise of its racing drivers’ to deliver a ‘further refined joy of driving’.

