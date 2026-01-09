Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Honda Prelude HRC concept could preview a wider, more aggressive Type R model

Honda’s HRC Concepts show off the more aggressive aero options it may offer in the future for its sporting models

by: Ethan Jupp
9 Jan 2026
Honda Prelude HRC Concept4

Honda has revealed a pair of winged-up concepts at the Tokyo Auto Salon: the Prelude HRC and Civic Type R HRC. The suite of aerodynamic upgrades look somewhat incongruous on the decidedly unaggressive Prelude, and add insult to injury on the Civic, given Honda no longer sells the world’s best hot hatch in the UK.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The kits are as you’d expect, comprising more aggressive front and rear bumpers, lower, more jutting valances, plus skirts and wings. On the Civic there’s an extended vented box arch at the front, relieving high pressure in the front wheelarches, while much larger rear wing end plates and an extended diffuser also ought to aid stability. There are no confirmed figures in terms of added downforce or mechanical changes, though the car does appear to have a slightly wider track at the front. 

Honda Prelude HRC Concept4

Indeed, that strange minority who decried the FL5 Civic Type R’s reduction in visual aggression compared to the FK8 Civic Type R it replaced ought to be sated by this. Honda claims the kit has been developed ‘by incorporating HRC technologies and the expertise of its racing drivers’ to deliver a ‘further refined joy of driving’.

> Honda Integra Type R (DC2, 1996 - 2001) – a front-wheel drive icon for £15k

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Honda says it is currently developing an HRC parts catalogue for the new Prelude coupe, and this concept shows just how far it can go if there’s demand. Unlike the Civic, the Prelude is not wearing any kind of camouflage wrap, so the more aggressive front and rear bumpers, skirts and wing are in full view, gaudy forged carbon and all. 

What we can also see are very clearly widened arches (housing sportier wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres), denoting a significantly wider track for this Prelude HRC Concept. Could this suggest there’s a more serious Prelude Type R on the way? Possibly. 

Honda Civic Type R HRC Concept4

Certainly such aggressive aerodynamic touches are slightly out of step with what is currently a bit of a tepid coupe, at least when it comes to its powertrain. Not giving the Prelude a proper shot of manual-transmissioned, Type R-engined adrenaline would feel like a missed opportunity. That’s certainly our best hope for a proper driver’s Honda in the second half of this decade, given the withdrawal of the Civic Type R from UK showrooms.

> The Honda Super N is a driver’s kei car we'll be able to buy

Honda does have its own sporting ambitions for the Prelude, taking the model as the basis for its next Japanese GT endurance racing car. Mind you, there has also been a Super GT Prius, so that’s not actually saying much.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Honda Prelude review – the Audi TT alternative you’ve been looking for?
Honda Prelude front
Reviews

New Honda Prelude review – the Audi TT alternative you’ve been looking for?

The Honda Prelude returns after 25 years, with Type R suspension and glider-inspired styling
27 Oct 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Land Rover Defender Octa review – the super SUV that’s more fun than sports cars
Land Rover Defender Octa – front
In-depth reviews

Land Rover Defender Octa review – the super SUV that’s more fun than sports cars

Put aside your SUV cynicism. The Land Rover Defender Octa is a triumph, with 911 GT3 levels of engineering making it an unexpected thrill to drive
8 Jan 2026
Best performance SUVs 2026 – supercar performance in a family-friendly package
Best performance SUVs
Best cars

Best performance SUVs 2026 – supercar performance in a family-friendly package

High-performance SUV sounds like an oxymoron but in 2026, brute force engineering and clever chassis tech have given us some genuinely exciting fast 4…
5 Jan 2026
Morgan Supersport review – the retro sports car we’d strongly consider over a Porsche 911
Morgan Supersport – front
In-depth reviews

Morgan Supersport review – the retro sports car we’d strongly consider over a Porsche 911

Morgan’s new flagship is its most versatile car yet. But does modernising mean losing the magic?
6 Jan 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content