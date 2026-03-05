In late 2024 we were told by Lotus that it would introduce a new kind of hybrid system for its Eletre SUV in 2026, to appeal to buyers still sceptical of electric. It has now delivered on that promise, with the reveal of its X Hybrid powertrain, set to appear in the UK in the Eletre X.

While known as the Lotus For Me in the Chinese market, Lotus has since confirmed via social media, the Eletre X name for the European and UK market. The hybrid Eletre will debut first China at the end of March, before arriving in Europe this summer and then UK shores in 2027.

The X Hybrid system, which was originally referred to as ‘hyper hybrid’ when we were first told about it, incorporates what Lotus refers to as an 201bhp ‘on-board generator system’. While unspecified by Lotus UK, details revealed pertaining to the Chinese market version of this car suggest it’s a 2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.

The engine primarily serves as a means to charge the 70kWh battery pack. Motivation is still provided by an electric motor situated on each of the axles, fed by that 70kWh battery and wired up with a 900-volt electrical architecture. Total system power and torque output is said to be 939bhp and 690lb ft, allowing 0-62mph in just 3.3sec and 0-124mph in 10.5sec. Curiously, it also confirms a low-power 0-62mph time – 3.5sec when the battery is at 10 per cent charge.

The 70kW battery is also claimed to feature an ultra-high discharge rate, which essentially informs the 939bhp and 690lb ft figures – that’s what the battery can get the motors to produce at maximum discharge, with your foot to the floor. In spite of its performance, Lotus also claims that a fully charged, fully fuelled Eletre X will be good for over 750 miles of range. On the battery alone, it’s claimed the Eletre X will cover 218 miles.