To celebrate 30 years since the McLaren F1’s iconic victory at Le Mans in 1995, a new special edition 750S has been launched. Meet the 750S Le Mans, a bewinged version of McLaren’s supercar that’s more than a special colour and some stickers, of which just 50 will be built.

With its own bespoke ‘HDK’ (high downforce kit) aero kit and five-spoke wheels, this is the biggest departure we’ve ever seen from a ‘standard’ McLaren product this side of a full-on LT, possibly since the early 12C ‘HS’ (high sport).

The kit consists of a more aggressive wing in place of the sculptural, integrated item on the standard car, as well as a new dual-layer front splitter and a central snorkel air inlet. The wing is still active, pivoting at the same points as the standard wing, but has the appearance of a more serious, motorsport-esque item. Under the wing there’s a new carbon panel with gloss black louvres.

These are functional changes too, with downforce up by a claimed ten per cent compared to the standard 750S. Power and performance are unchanged for the 750S Le Mans – the clue’s in the name – with 740bhp and 590lb ft courtesy of the M840T 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine.

The wheels are naturally reminiscent of the five-spoke OZ Racing items the F1 GTR race cars and subsequent F1 LM road cars featured. The roof scoop meanwhile also appears to be functional, ducting air into the engine bay and taking quite a sizable chunk out of the rear visibility.

Speaking of the interior, the 750S Le Mans can be had either with the padded carbon shell seats first seen in the Senna, or the still supportive but more comfortable winged seats first seen in the P1 hypercar. Both can be had with a six-point harness. Colour options for the inside range from dove grey and carbon black, to the more extroverted McLaren orange. Other Le Mans specific touches include the F1 Gold brake calipers, a titanium exhaust finisher and Le Mans branding all over inside and out.