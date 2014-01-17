Driver Power Survey 2024 – tell us about your car for a chance to win a £100 prize

The UK’s biggest motoring survey has returned for 2024, offering unparalleled insight into all aspects of new car ownership. Our Driver Power Survey gives consumers a voice to feed back on the highs and lows of owning specific models, plus the chance to win a £100 Amazon voucher.

The survey is open to owners of cars under three years old, covering everything from the buying process, driving experience, reliability and real-world running costs – the latter of which don't always match up with those printed in a glossy brochure.

The results of Driver Power are not only made available to the general public, but are also fed back to manufacturers so that they can find out how well (or not) their products have been received by the consumers who made the decision to buy them.

Entering the survey is quick and easy – it takes just ten minutes and you'll be guided through a step-by-step process to input your information and feedback about your car. Having compiled the data, the results will be published on the evo website and across our sister titles Auto Express, Carbuyer and DrivingElectric, giving car buyers a comprehensive picture of how the major manufacturers stack up against one another.

Information gathered from the Driver Power Survey is arguably more important than ever in 2024. With the rise in popularity of hybrid and fully electric vehicles, customer reports on the realities of owning, driving and living with such cars have become critical in helping to inform future purchases – just as they always have been, and continue to be, for combustion-engined models .

Join the survey and you’ll also be offered the opportunity to enter our monthly prize draw, where you have the chance to win a £100 Amazon voucher.