A host of iconic Ken Block memorabilia is going up for auction

Ken Block has left an enormous imprint on the world of motorsport, and his spectacular driving inspired new branches of car culture. Now, fans have a chance to acquire a piece of that culture as a series of items from Block’s personal archive goes up for auction with eBay Motors. Racing suits, signed photographs and components from his Gymkhana cars are some of the pieces included in the listing.

Advertisement - Article continues below

All proceeds of the auctions – which open today and close on 13 April – will be donated to the 43 Institute, which was founded by the Block family to allow talented individuals of all backgrounds to progress in sport and creative arts.

Among the 43 collectibles offered in the auction, the front bumper of Block’s 2015 Ford Fiesta RS WRC car is a particular highlight, along with custom wheels from his Gymkhana cars. Some items – such as the rear bumper of Block’s Ford Escort ‘Cossie V1’ rally car – wear a few battle scars, but each relates to a flashpoint in the Californian’s career.

Block’s monstrous Hoonicorn Mustang is one of his most iconic Gymkhana machines, and some of its transmission components are included as part of the auction (forewarning: most of them are damaged from transferring 1400bhp+ to the road). Other items include race suits, a signed poster and a custom Specialised bike and sidecar used to transport parts and tyres around the pitlane during the 2015 Global Rallycross season.

Announcing the auction, Ken’s wife Lucy – principal of Block House Racing and a rally driver herself – said: ‘Ken was passionate about motorsports, action sports, creative arts and giving back to those communities. We founded 43 Institute after his passing to carry on his empowerment of others. Opening our archives for the first time with eBay Motors and sharing a piece of his career with fans is the perfect way to honour his legacy.’

Listings for all 43 items are live on eBay now, and the auctions run until 13 April.