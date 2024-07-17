Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New EU tyre rules could save motorists £6 billion in new tyres

400 million tyres per year are replaced before reaching the legal limit for tread depth, but new EU regulations will make tyres safer right down to 1.6mm

by: Yousuf Ashraf
17 Jul 2024
Tyres

When it comes to tyres, it’s generally recommended to replace them depending on age and condition rather than waiting for them to wear down to the legal tread depth limit. That advice could be about to change, however, with a new EU regulation dictating that worn tyres must meet the same wet braking standards as new ones. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The regulation comes into force this month, and means that motorists can be confident in the safety and performance of their tyres right down to the 1.6mm limit for tread depth. In a study, Michelin found that 50 per cent of tyres are removed before the tread has worn below 3mm, and the new ruling could see motorists benefiting from improved tyre longevity and less frequent replacements. 

In Europe, the ruling could see demand for new tyres reduced by 128 million units per year, leading to a CO2 reduction of 6.6 million tons. This translates to an approximate saving of £6 billion for European motorists every year. 

Globally, Michelin estimates that 400 million tyres are removed prematurely, resulting in excess CO2 production of 35 million tons – similar to the emissions from New York over a six-month period.

At present, European authorities measure the distance required for a vehicle on new tyres to slow from 50mph to 12mph on a road with 1mm of surface water. The revised rules will ensure that the same standards are met across a tyre’s entire lifespan, making consumers less likely to opt for new rubber prematurely. 

Whether these more stringent performance standards will result in increased purchasing costs for new tyres remains to be seen. Another uncertainty is their application in the UK, although any tyres sold with EU labels will offer the longevity benefits – so long as their four-digit date code confirms they are newly produced.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Saab PhoeniX – dead on arrival
Saab PhoeniX
Features

Saab PhoeniX – dead on arrival

The Swedish brand’s failed 2010s revival meant we missed out on a 400bhp hybrid TT rival – and more
11 Jul 2024
The new Audi A5 has been revealed, but it's not what you think
New Audi A5 – front
News

The new Audi A5 has been revealed, but it's not what you think

A new naming structure means that Audi's A4 saloon and estate have adopted the A5 badge, with the new S5 packing a 362bhp V6
16 Jul 2024
BMW M3 CS v Litchfield BMW M2: which makes the better track car?
BMW M3 CS v Litchfield BMW M2 – front
Group tests

BMW M3 CS v Litchfield BMW M2: which makes the better track car?

BMW's latest and greatest M3 takes on Litchfield's 640bhp tuned M2 around Cadwell Park
13 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content