New Bridgestone Potenza Sport Evo – our 2025 tyre test champion just got better

Bridgestone has launched the Potenza Sport Evo with Enliten technology, with increased dry and wet weather grip, improved efficiency and braking performance, greater longevity and wider availability than the previous Potenza Sport. In other words, it should be better in every way – which would be some feat given that the outgoing model is our current evo Tyre Test champion, majoring in the areas it's claimed the Evo improves.

The Potenza Sport is already a proven winner then and popular OEM tyre of choice for a huge range of significant brands, from Maserati and Lamborghini to BMW and Audi. The Enliten label on the end denotes a tyre that’s fit for higher loads and therefore use on EVs, so whether it’s for your Lamborghini Revuelto or your Audi e-Tron GT, this should be a catch-all rubber.

Bridgestone is quoting tangible gains for the Evo in areas such as braking, where it achieves five and two per cent shorter stopping distances on wet and dry surfaces, respectively. That's some feat given the Potenza Sport topped the wet braking table and performed well in dry braking in our latest test.

Arguably the biggest gain has come with longevity, with the Evo lasting a full 15 per cent (3728 miles) longer than the outgoing Potenza Sport in Bridgestone’s testing.

It also features a six per cent reduction in rolling resistance – an area it could afford to improve – which lends the Potenza Sport Evo well towards use on EVs. Indeed Bridgestone calls the Potenza Sport Evo ‘fully EV-ready’, since the tyre meets efficiency and wear requirements for use on electric vehicles, as well as ICE and hybrid models.

A high-stiffness compound and reinforced carcass are said to improve high-speed stability, while inorganic fillers and an optimised polymer with improved polymer-filler interaction contribute to the reduced wear and rolling resistance. In plain English, it’ll stand up to higher loads, last longer and make your car more efficient while doing so.

Another huge gain is the range of sizes in which the tyre will be offered – a full 40 more than the previous Potenza Sport. That means the Potenza Sport Evo will be available in 139 sizes across wheels ranging from 17- to 23-inches in size. By Bridgestone’s count, that covers 92 per cent of the performance car market. The first 92 sizes will launch in January 2026, with the other 47 joining in 2027. Given how good the normal Potenza Sport is, expectations are high for this new variant.