News

The evo podcast: performance car news, untold stories and industry guests

Watch and listen to the evo podcast for insights, commentary and untold stories about the world of performance cars from the team behind the magazine

by: evo staff
28 Aug 2024

The evo podcast is available to listen to on all major platforms, and welcomes guests from across evo’s storied past and all echelons of the performance car and motorsport industry, in conversation talking all things The Thrill of Driving.

evo’s Editor-In-Chief Stuart Gallagher is joined by Deputy Editor and regular co-host James Taylor, with the magazine’s Founding Editors Dickie Meaden and John Barker among the special guests joining them to discuss the world of performance cars. 

> Purchase the latest issue of evo magazine

Tune in for plenty of off-the-cuff insights and candid commentary from some of the most respected voices in the industry on all the hot-button issues that affect car enthusiasts. 

From exactly what the latest and greatest performance cars – from hypercars, supercars and restomods to supersaloons and hot hatches – are like to drive, to electrification, electric vehicle proliferation and how and whether they can be fun. You’ll also get the occasional look behind the curtain at how evo magazine is put together each month and behind-the-scenes anecdotes from across its illustrious 25-year history.

Episode 1: How evo was born, with Harry Metcalfe

To mark the launch of evo’s podcast, we take the opportunity to gather its founding members to discuss the birth of the magazine. Founder Harry Metcalfe, Editor-in-Chief Stuart Gallagher and Launch Editors John Barker and Richard Meaden discuss everything from the grain store loan that started it all, to the true origins of the name and unheard stories of the magazine's beginnings.

> Watch episode one of the evo podcast

Where to watch and listen to the evo podcast

The evo podcast will also be launching on additional platforms including iHeartRadio, Overcast and RadioPublic in the coming weeks.

