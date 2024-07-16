You can now buy a cheaper, rear-drive Porsche Macan EV
Porsche has added a single-motor option to the Macan range, along with a 4S to bridge the gap to the 630bhp Turbo
The new, battery-powered Porsche Macan is one of the most accomplished electric SUVs you can buy, but its talents come at a cost; a shade under £70,000, to be exact. Now, Porsche is expanding the range to offer a more affordable rear-drive model to sit below the existing Macan 4, as well as a Macan 4S to bridge the gap to the flagship Turbo.
You don’t save an enormous amount by opting for the single-motor Macan (it costs from £67,200), but it doesn’t give up much in the way of performance to the 4, either. The rear motor is borrowed from the 4 and generates 335bhp, or 355bhp on overboost when launch control is activated. Maximum torque is 415lb ft, and given that the new model is 110kg lighter than the 4 (though still hefty at 2220kg), it's only half a second slower from standstill to 62mph with a time of 5.7sec.
The entry-level car squeezes more range from its 95kWh battery pack, too, achieving 398 miles from a charge compared to the 4’s 381. Being rear-drive and the lightest Macan available, it also has the potential to be one of the most satisfying to drive, although it doesn’t come with a Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus locking differential as found on the Macan Turbo. From our experience, the PTV diff does improve traction and makes the Macan feel more transparent and throttle adjustable.
The £75,400 4S does offer PTV Plus as an option, as well as a significantly higher 509bhp power output on overboost. That’s 107bhp more than the 4, and peak torque is up from 479lb ft to 605. These uplifts are made possible by a new rear drive unit (the 4S shares its front motor with the 4 and Turbo), and result in a 0-62mph time of 4.1sec. The 4S gets 376 miles from a full battery – a little less than the 4 but nine miles more than the Turbo.
As standard, the 4S comes with steel springs and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) dampers, but buyers can specify height-adjustable air suspension at extra cost. The aforementioned PTV Plus system and rear-axle steering are also available on the options list. Thanks to the Macan’s 800-volt PPE architecture, all models get 270kW charging capability, enabling a 10-80 per cent top up in around 21 minutes.
Alongside the new powertrain options, Porsche has introduced a new Slate Grey Neo paint colour for the Macan, as well as a new design of 20-inch wheel. An off-road design package is now offered too, bringing a modified front bumper, colour-coded exterior elements and an extra 10mm of ground clearance with the air suspension in its normal setting.
The Macan and Macan 4S are available to order now, with first deliveries scheduled for the second half of the year.