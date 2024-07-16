You can now buy a cheaper, rear-drive Porsche Macan EV

The new, battery-powered Porsche Macan is one of the most accomplished electric SUVs you can buy, but its talents come at a cost; a shade under £70,000, to be exact. Now, Porsche is expanding the range to offer a more affordable rear-drive model to sit below the existing Macan 4, as well as a Macan 4S to bridge the gap to the flagship Turbo.

You don’t save an enormous amount by opting for the single-motor Macan (it costs from £67,200), but it doesn’t give up much in the way of performance to the 4, either. The rear motor is borrowed from the 4 and generates 335bhp, or 355bhp on overboost when launch control is activated. Maximum torque is 415lb ft, and given that the new model is 110kg lighter than the 4 (though still hefty at 2220kg), it's only half a second slower from standstill to 62mph with a time of 5.7sec.

The entry-level car squeezes more range from its 95kWh battery pack, too, achieving 398 miles from a charge compared to the 4’s 381. Being rear-drive and the lightest Macan available, it also has the potential to be one of the most satisfying to drive, although it doesn’t come with a Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus locking differential as found on the Macan Turbo. From our experience, the PTV diff does improve traction and makes the Macan feel more transparent and throttle adjustable.