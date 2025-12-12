Uniroyal Rainsport 5 review – the ideal performance tyre for wet winter roads?

Road car tyres don’t have an easy job. Beyond being grippy and stable, they need to be refined, efficient, absorbent over bumps and adaptable to various weather conditions, including the rain. Being resilient to wear is another plus, and if you can achieve all that while using sustainable materials, even better. Balancing these attributes is always a compromise, but gone are the days when prioritising one aspect totally hinders another – which is why some tyre manufacturers have ventured into the world of ultra-high-performance wet weather tyres in recent years, in a bid to deliver a high level of grip and capability come rain or shine.

Uniroyal’s Rainsport 5 is an example of this. The company has built its reputation on wet weather performance (it dubs itself producer of ‘The Rain Tyre’) and the Rainsport 5 is an UHP tyre with a heavy emphasis on wet performance in its construction and tread pattern, while supposedly still being sharp and grippy enough to cut its chops in dry weather. It does all that while being priced below alternatives from the big premium brands, including Uniroyal’s parent company, Continental. Sounds too good to be true, but is it?

To meet its wet weather performance targets, the Rainsport 5 uses Uniroyal’s ‘Shark Skin’ tech. Sounds daft, but the idea is genuinely borrowed from nature, employing a rough microsurface in the tread grooves to reduce liquid turbulence as the tyre runs through water. In theory, this reduces aquaplaning by expelling water from beneath the tyre more quickly.