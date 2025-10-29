This Subaru STI concept takes direct aim at the Toyota GR Corolla

It’s been over a decade since Subaru discontinued its popular WRX STI hatch, but now, it seems Subaru is considering a model of a similar ilk. Shown for the first time in Tokyo at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, the Subaru Performance-B Concept previews a combustion-powered STI hatchback that falls directly in-line with models such as the Toyota GR Corolla. We’ve had a first look at the show.

Nestled within the Performance-B STI Concept's dramatic rear diffuser are two central exhaust tips, making it very clear that this is not yet another electric concept. This car comes with Subaru's iconic boxer four-cylinder (something they're proud of, according to the decal on the bonnet), and while exact details on its powertrain are to be confirmed, it's likely to share a derivative of the c300bhp 2.5-litre unit in the latest WRX STI saloon.

We do know that the unit remains horizontally opposed for packaging, and sends power to all four wheels via a manual, and through a symmetrical all-wheel drive system.

The concept's design is in-keeping with STI models of the recent past, with the front end similar to that of the latest WRX STI saloon, only now with more modern surfacing, a larger grille and a more pronounced central bonnet intake. The arches are dramatically flared and with large air outlets at the front and rear, with a huge spoiler fixed to the boot at the rear.

Its bare-bones Recaro bucket seats are unlikely to be something that makes it to production, but elsewhere, the cabin looks very much ready for the mass market. While that rear wing might be a little too extreme for the road, the same can be said for the exterior, with the outlandish detailing of its all-electric concept counterpart nowhere to be seen. Let’s just hope that if it does enter production it ends up on UK shores.

On the topic of outlandish detailing, the Performance-E STI concept was unveiled alongside this hatchback, applying the STI formula to an all-electric model. This is a bold performance saloon that Subaru says will spearhead its new generation, and while we don't have any details on its performance, Subaru says it will utilise 'various technologies’ in order to provide the exhilarating driving experiences associated with the badge.

Given the relative silence from the STI brand in recent years, the reveal of these two concepts proves that Subaru is still keen to support its valuable performance lineup. The fact one of them has a boxer four-cylinder makes it that little bit more exciting…