The Volkswagen XL1 launched in 2013 as the most economical production car ever built, and it captured the imagination of many in the process. Its ultra-exotic design is more akin to a Bugatti than an everyday eco car, which isn’t entirely coincidental given it was the brainchild of Ferdinand Piëch, the man behind the Veyron. It’s been 13 whole years since the XL1 hit the road, but now Volkswagen has created a successor for 2027: the Mission Efficiency.

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That name isn’t just for show, as it’s already set the world record for the most economical near-production car ever built. Unlike the XL1 though, it doesn’t utilise a small-displacement diesel engine, but instead the same single-motor 134bhp electric powertrain as the new ID.Polo to give it twice the power of its predecessor. It shares its MEB underpinnings too, alongside its 52kWh battery pack (now expanded to 54.9kWh to utilise all of the available headroom in the ID.Polo unit).

> Volkswagen XL1 (2013) review – hypercar-level engineering aimed at MPG not MPH

It doesn’t have a huge battery pack, but even so, Volkswagen claims that under the right conditions it will extract 500 miles from a single charge. In a 794-mile test drive from Wolfsburg to Vienna via Poznan its engineers only needed to charge it a single time, achieving average efficiency of 8.2mi/kWh over the journey. Volkswagen claims it will achieve 8.4mi/kWh overall, which isn’t far from double the officially stated efficiency of the already efficient ID.Polo at 4.5mi/kWh.