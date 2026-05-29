Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

AC Cobra GT Coupe – a ’60s-style sports car for McLaren supercar money

The coupe version of AC’s modernised Cobra is anything but traditional under the skin, save for its thumping V8 and manual gearbox

by: Ethan Jupp
29 May 2026
AC Cars Cobra GT Coupe front6

Don’t be fooled by the ’60s looks. The appearance of the AC Cobra GT Coupe is a very modern take on a very traditional sort of sports car, pairing sophisticated construction techniques and exotic materials with a big thumping V8 engine and a manual gearbox.

The Coupe shares 75 per cent of its engineering with the GT Roadster released a couple of years ago, which means it uses a bespoke extruded aluminium spaceframe chassis, clothed in carbonfibre bodywork. All the same, it’s no featherweight, weighing 1600kg at the kerb. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

That’s perhaps because in spite of looking like a traditional Cobra, this new model is notably larger, which means it should be comfortable for drivers over six-feet tall. Happily, the weight is split evenly front to rear which, combined with the new Cobra’s much more advanced construction, should bode well for the driving experience. Likewise the fact that it dispenses with the traditional small wheels and balloon tyres for 21-inch wheels and Michelin tyres – Pilot Sport 4 S as standard, with Cup 2s an option.

The Coupe body style is inspired by the 1964 AC A98 Le Mans racer and similar to those often seen racing at the Goodwood Revival. Though heavier, it’s claimed the Coupe will be quicker than the 172mph roadster given it’s slipperier, with its Kammtail and integrated diffuser.

AC Cars Cobra GT Coupe rear6

Cobra GT Coupes will come with serious muscle to move them along. A Ford-derived 5-litre V8 delivers either 450bhp and 410lb ft when naturally aspirated, or a serious 720bhp and 605b ft when fitted with a supercharger. Gearboxes are also per the Mustang, a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic, while a Torsen LSD is optional. The supercharged Cobra GT should be capable of 0-60mph in 3.5sec.

Though AC is yet to release images of the Cobra GT’s interior, we know the roadster blends modernity and tradition nicely, with classic analogue dials but sumptuous leather trim, tight fit and finish, and even a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. The gear shifter looks very old-school, though the steering wheel stands out a bit, being effectively lifted from an S550 Mustang. Trim and spec customisability is effectively limited only by the buyer’s budget.

Production of the Roadster is underway with a planned run of 250 examples priced at around £240,000. Once complete, the Cobra GT Coupe is set to enter production from 2028. The naturally aspirated model will be priced from £234,300 plus taxes and the supercharged model from £256,300 plus taxes. No finite figure for the production run has been given.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

The £75k Genesis GV60 Magma performance EV has fake Porsche 911 sounds
Genesis GV60 Magma
News

The £75k Genesis GV60 Magma performance EV has fake Porsche 911 sounds

The GV60 Magma is up for order in July from £75k, as the first proper performance car from Genesis, with 641bhp and a simulated 9000rpm six-cylinder e…
28 May 2026
New Morgan Supersport 400 review – a real Porsche 911 rival with added power and focus
Morgan Supersport 400 front
Reviews

New Morgan Supersport 400 review – a real Porsche 911 rival with added power and focus

A 67bhp power hike makes this the most powerful Morgan road car ever, and one of the most exciting
27 May 2026
Rocketeer Mazda MX-5 review - the 340bhp V6 sports car you never knew you needed
Rocketeer Mazda MX-5 corner rear
Reviews

Rocketeer Mazda MX-5 review - the 340bhp V6 sports car you never knew you needed

By putting a 340bhp Jaguar V6 in Mazda's MX-5 specialist Rocketeer has created one of 2026's unexpected driving hits.
22 May 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content