Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

AC has built an all-new Cobra that costs £240,000

The Cobra GT Roadster is a bespoke recreation of the iconic ‘60s sports car, packing a heavyweight 654bhp punch

by: Yousuf Ashraf
7 Dec 2023
AC Cobra GT Roadster5

The AC Cobra has been the subject of countless replicas and recreations over the years (some shoddier than others, it must be said), but this is the real deal: meet the Cobra GT Roadster. Designed and built by AC itself, the GT Roadster has been conceived from a clean sheet to reach modern performance standards while recalling the ‘60s original. The price? £240,000, or about the same as a Ferrari 296 GTB

The GT Roadster’s outer skin is instantly recognisable, but every panel is new and fashioned from carbonfibre. The original design has been reconfigured to accommodate enormous 21-inch wheels and a more spacious cabin, which is said to accommodate drivers taller than 6ft. 

The GT Roadster’s extruded aluminium chassis is unique to the car, and houses a Ford-derived 5-litre V8 generating 454bhp and 420lb ft of torque. This drives the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual gearbox or a ten-speed automatic (likely the same unit found in the Mustang), with the option of a Torsen limited-slip differential.

AC also offers a supercharger kit to lift power and torque to 654bhp and 575lb ft respectively – useful, then, that all GT Roadsters are equipped with stability control and ABS. Weighing in at 1450kg, the Cobra can complete the 0-62mph sprint in 3.4sec, running onto a 172mph top speed. 

Electronics play a part in the GT Roadster’s dynamic behaviour, with various drive modes to alter the car’s throttle response, exhaust note and assistance from the electric power steering. The brakes, meanwhile, feature six-pot calipers and enormous 394mm discs at the front in the supercharged model, with an unassisted floor-hinged Tilton racing pedal box. For track use, customers can specify Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres in place of the standard road-biased Pilot Sport 4 S. 

AC Cobra GT Roadster – interior5

The GT Roadster’s cabin is hand-built and largely bespoke – if you ignore the steering wheel, which has been lifted from the last-gen Mustang. The central dial pack takes clear inspiration from the original Cobra, so too does the bank of toggle switches on the lower dash. Nestled beneath this is a 10.25 inch infotainment touchscreen, and with most low volume sports cars, owners can choose from a variety of trim and upholstery options to suit their tastes.

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

Just 250 examples of the GT Roadster will be built, with prices starting at £240,000 for the naturally-aspirated version. Order books are open now.

Recommended

Ford Mustang Dark Horse 2024 review – the last of a dying breed
Ford Mustang Dark Horse review
Reviews

Ford Mustang Dark Horse 2024 review – the last of a dying breed

Mustang fights on, with a new Mk7 model, a V8, a manual gearbox, and a track-focused Dark Horse variant. We put it through its paces
5 Dec 2023
Porsche 718 Cayman review
718
In-depth reviews

Porsche 718 Cayman review

The combustion-engined 718 Cayman isn't long for this world, but its still a delight in (almost) all its forms
13 Nov 2023
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 review - Is AMG’s coupe finally a Porsche 911 beater?
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 – front
Reviews

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 review - Is AMG’s coupe finally a Porsche 911 beater?

A new chassis, tweaked V8 and a larger, more practical interior provides AMG’s new GT 63 with everything it needs to take on the best in the business
12 Nov 2023
Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS review – unapologetically hardcore, undeniably brilliant
Porsche 718 Spyder RS
Reviews

Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS review – unapologetically hardcore, undeniably brilliant

Porsche has given the 718 Boxster Spyder the RS treatment as it bids farewell to the combustion-engined Boxster
3 Nov 2023

Most Popular

Car pictures of the week: evo’s Car of the Year contenders
eCoty – the contenders
Features

Car pictures of the week: evo’s Car of the Year contenders

evo’s Car of the Year issue hits newsstands next week – here's a preview of what you can expect
2 Dec 2023
Best car tyres 2023: evo performance tyre test
Best car tyres 2023
Features

Best car tyres 2023: evo performance tyre test

Which tyre should you choose for your performance car? This year’s evo tyre test puts eight strong contenders through their paces to find the very bes…
1 Dec 2023
The Tesla Cybertruck has finally landed, but it’s more expensive than promised
Tesla Cybertruck
News

The Tesla Cybertruck has finally landed, but it’s more expensive than promised

After years of setbacks, Tesla has delivered the first production examples of its controversial Cybertruck pick-up
1 Dec 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content