AC has built an all-new Cobra that costs £240,000

The AC Cobra has been the subject of countless replicas and recreations over the years (some shoddier than others, it must be said), but this is the real deal: meet the Cobra GT Roadster. Designed and built by AC itself, the GT Roadster has been conceived from a clean sheet to reach modern performance standards while recalling the ‘60s original. The price? £240,000, or about the same as a Ferrari 296 GTB.

The GT Roadster’s outer skin is instantly recognisable, but every panel is new and fashioned from carbonfibre. The original design has been reconfigured to accommodate enormous 21-inch wheels and a more spacious cabin, which is said to accommodate drivers taller than 6ft.

The GT Roadster’s extruded aluminium chassis is unique to the car, and houses a Ford-derived 5-litre V8 generating 454bhp and 420lb ft of torque. This drives the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual gearbox or a ten-speed automatic (likely the same unit found in the Mustang), with the option of a Torsen limited-slip differential.

AC also offers a supercharger kit to lift power and torque to 654bhp and 575lb ft respectively – useful, then, that all GT Roadsters are equipped with stability control and ABS. Weighing in at 1450kg, the Cobra can complete the 0-62mph sprint in 3.4sec, running onto a 172mph top speed.

Electronics play a part in the GT Roadster’s dynamic behaviour, with various drive modes to alter the car’s throttle response, exhaust note and assistance from the electric power steering. The brakes, meanwhile, feature six-pot calipers and enormous 394mm discs at the front in the supercharged model, with an unassisted floor-hinged Tilton racing pedal box. For track use, customers can specify Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres in place of the standard road-biased Pilot Sport 4 S.

The GT Roadster’s cabin is hand-built and largely bespoke – if you ignore the steering wheel, which has been lifted from the last-gen Mustang. The central dial pack takes clear inspiration from the original Cobra, so too does the bank of toggle switches on the lower dash. Nestled beneath this is a 10.25 inch infotainment touchscreen, and with most low volume sports cars, owners can choose from a variety of trim and upholstery options to suit their tastes.

Just 250 examples of the GT Roadster will be built, with prices starting at £240,000 for the naturally-aspirated version. Order books are open now.