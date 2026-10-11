Despite the addition of a battery pack, Alfa Romeo says the Cuorerosso weighs a reasonable 1750kg, an increase of just 90kg over the pure-combustion Giulia Quadrifoglio. Exactly how faithfully these numbers would translate to a production variant is up for speculation.

Brembo carbon ceramic brakes and, intriguingly, air suspension, are there to keep its mass in check, with steer-by-wire completely eliminating the driver’s physical connection to the front wheels. Alfa Romeo is keen to stress that it retains a ‘strong analogue component’ regardless though, with haptic and acoustic feedback from the controls.

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A glance is all you need to know that this is an Alfa Romeo, with its deep metallic ‘Liquid Ink Red’ paint enveloping its sculpted aluminium bodywork. Its design - penned entirely in-house - retains a sporty Quadrifoglio edge thanks to a dynamic wedge, but this is combined with the elegant Alfa Romeo flare we’ve come to know it for. The abrupt, truncated tail is there for aero performance and despite performance-related aero elements such as an integrated rear diffuser, it’s said to achieve an impressively low 0.28Cd drag coefficient.

Overall interior design is a development of the 33 Stradale’s. There’s a simplicity inside that we rarely see in modern cars, with physical controls and dials also making a welcome appearance. Heavily bolstered bucket seats confirm its performance credentials, and behind a yoke-style steering wheel (enabled by the adjustable ratio of steer-by-wire) you get a twin-dial setup that physically transforms into a single unit when ‘Concentrato’ mode is enabled.

How likely the Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso is to make it to production is not yet known, but we do know that this car previews its ‘multi-energy’ strategy and a lineup with models ranging up to 4.7 metres long. Regardless of what happens with the Cuorerosso, Alfa Romeo confirms it will ‘…continue to create cars for those who love to drive’. Good to hear.