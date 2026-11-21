Michael Schumacher won his sixth world title, the Porsche Carrera GT entered production and Ferrari introduced the 360 Challenge Stradale, all 23 years ago. Now the badge makes a return with the new and especially crowd-pleasing 296 Challenge Stradale.

It's a crowd-pleaser because it’s answered the prayers or many by sacrificing the outright power of a hybrid system for the purity of a pure-combustion powertrain. This is a car that ditches the hybrid system entirely for lightness, improved engagement and a Fiorano lap time five tenths ahead of the significantly more powerful 296 Speciale.

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Seeing the car for the first time in Barcelona ahead of its world premiere, my initial impression was almost underwhelming. But not because it’s a dull car to look at, because I’d practically seen this car before. Just 30 minutes prior I’d spent time with the new track-only, race-ready 296 Challenge Evo launched alongside it, and the similarities between the two are staggering. The Challenge Stradale is essentially a Challenge Evo with number plates, and the comparisons go further than exterior design.

Engine, gearbox and performance figures

Stripped of the hybrid system and virtually all surplus components, it weighs just 1330kg (dry), 140kg less than the GTB and 80kg less than the already lightweight Speciale. What’s more astonishing is that this is an exact match for the kerbweight of the race-ready Challenge Evo, with it using the exact same hybrid-less 3-litre 120-degree twin-turbocharged V6. The two also utilise an identical eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, with the CS sharing its sharper 170ms shift times with the original Challenge race car under high load.

Stripping hybrid drive from the equation also strips peak power back to 661bhp and 546lb ft of torque, making it the least powerful 296 in the range – it’s actually a match for the decade-old 488 GTB. The keen-eyed will have spotted that this output is lower than the 690bhp engine-only output of the hybrid Speciale, and its track-only Challenge Evo relative, but there’s good reason. With the instantaneous, from-zero torque of electric motors no longer available to make up for its lack of pull at low revs, Ferrari’s had to retune the V6 through changes to boost pressure and cam phasing to prioritise low end power, sacrificing peak output in the process. This isn’t an issue in the Challenge Evo as these cars spend most of their time at the top of the rev range.