New 2027 BMW M3 electric prototype review – the EV we've all been waiting for
BMW M is more excited about the new electric M3 than it is about the next-generation combustion model. Now we are too...
The natural disposition of the motoring journalist is healthy cynicism, so when the PR person says that the engineers at BMW M GmbH are ‘more excited about the electric M3 than the ICE M3’, you take it with a pinch of salt. The proof of the pudding and all that.
My first taste starts off predictably but then shifts rapidly to a place I wasn’t expecting. I’m strapped into the passenger seat of an EV M3 prototype, lined up at the pit exit of the ‘Circuit de Provence’ at BMW’s test facility in the south of France. I know I’m about to be mugged, so I lean back into the headrest for the inevitable EV emergency start. It arrives and we depart, leaving my stomach behind. Just as it’s catching up we go hard right and left, then over a crest and into a hairpin. So far, no surprises.
In the driving seat, engineer Philipp Schmidt seems very relaxed, keeping up a running commentary about the tech at play beneath us as he attacks corners with remarkable commitment and accuracy. The M3 rockets down the straights, and through the last few turns I fully appreciate how hard pressed yet resolutely composed and on-line the M3 is.
In the itinerary this is described as ‘Arrival and Rollercoaster’. Accurate. But I’ve only glimpsed the EV M3’s ability. Taking the wheel changes everything. In a word, the EV M3 is astonishing. No. The EV M3 is incredible. We’ll dive into the tech detail in a minute, but in brief the electric M3 has around about 830bhp, with 900lb ft of torque – the final figures will be close to these numbers – which it delivers via four motors, one for each wheel. We’ve not been told the weight but it’s probably the thick end of 2500kg. And yet…
It’s common to follow a pace car for your first laps of a new venue, and today’s is a bit tasty: a full-on BMW M4 GT4 racer – about 500bhp, sub-1500kg, on slicks. And at the wheel in his helmet and Nomex is Jens Klingmann, a BMW works driver in the FIA GT3 European Championship and also one of the drivers of the M3 Touring that came fourth at this year’s N24. A handy combo, then.
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I’ve seen just one lap of this demanding circuit from the passenger seat, yet from the first hairpin I feel like I’m being held up by the M4. The sound of its lightly silenced twin-turbo straight-six competes with a vaguely synthesised version inside the M3, which resets when you pull the right-hand paddle, as if there are gears. Even when Jens gets some heat into his slicks and picks up the pace – finally, sheesh! – keeping up feels like a stroll, a doddle; so easy it’s almost cruel on him.
The M3 is not a small car or light, but the four-motor drivetrain manages it all so brilliantly you barely feel the mass. It’s so eager to turn, so poised and so accurate, rotating with a natural feel to effortlessly find the desired line. Where Jens is tentative over the bumps in the stiff and slick-shod M4, I’m just sailing along behind, unhurried, pondering giving him a quick flash of the lights, maybe an indicator, just to let him know I’m happy to go faster. It’s some magic this. Surreal.
Climbing out after my first five-lap run there’s an engineer on hand with an infrared gun to measure the front brake temperatures. On a regular car they’d be at 300-350deg C, but the EV M3’s are at just 70deg C. They should point the gun at me too, because I’m chill, barely different from when I dropped into the seat. It would be quite different if I’d been driving a current ICE M3 road car around here: the brakes would be cooked, I’d be a sweaty mess and Jens would have disappeared as soon as his slicks had switched on.
Now is a good time to point out that this is a road car on road car tyres: bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport 275/35 R20 front, 295/35 R20 rear, HL – high load – at the front. (A Bridgestone Potenza is also being tested.) They’re not sticky specials. ‘It doesn’t need special tyres – it can do amazing things with A-rated [i.e. high-efficiency] rolling resistance tyres,’ says Schmidt.
I get it now. I understand why the engineers are so excited about the electric M3. For years we’ve been promised that electric cars will behave in dynamic ways that even the most technically sophisticated combustion-engined cars simply cannot, thanks to having a motor per wheel that gives the opportunity to deliver torque where it’s needed, precisely when it’s needed. The electric M3 is that car.
Talking with project leader Philipp Brunn and M GmbH boss Alexander Karajlovic, they explain that it helped that the drivetrain concept began as a research project, so they had the freedom to explore more avenues before settling on the best. A key feature of the car is that its ‘Heart of Joy’ central processor and M Dynamics Controller are an integrated unit, developed in-house and capable of reaction times as short as 1 millisecond. This means the exact amount of drive can be delivered exactly where it’s needed. Which is all very good, but you’ve got to know what sort of car you want to make, how you want it to behave, and that’s where the depth of experience within M GmbH really tells.
‘It needed to be an emotionally engaging driving experience,’ we were told before we drove it, which sounds like a cheesy soundbite but, oh boy, this car responds so well to your inputs. It feels grippy and composed into, through and out of any sort of corner and makes you feel that you’re driving at the top of your game. The staggering part is that the car feels relaxed and so do you, even though you’ve got the measure of an M4 race car driven by a pro.
On the technical side, there’s a bespoke 100kWh battery that’s good for a WLTP range of 400 miles, thanks in part to high recuperation rates. Around the lap it feels like you’re using the brakes hard, but most of the stopping force is the motors recuperating energy, with the result that on some tracks you get a free lap every three laps. Anti-lock braking is taken care of by the motors too, and as well as low brake temperatures, a useful side effect is that the wheels and the tyres don’t get too hot either.
The battery is a structural component but there is a range of strengthening measures as well, including plates at either end of the battery joining the suspension subframes into a flat floor. The aim is a solid platform for the suspension to work from, to help deliver precise kinematics to match the high fidelity of the motor delivery. In start-up mode, the M3 is rear-drive until front-drive is necessary, and it’s continually adapting, the transition utterly seamless. The front axle can be decoupled ‘for economy or drift’, though even with stability control stood down – there are three stages of ‘off’ – the system is never quite off because motor response is so immediate it would be uncontrollable.
For the second session we go to the halfway house of MDM, or M Dynamic Mode, which allows some rear slip – because this is an M3 and it should be fun. Perhaps unsurprisingly given how much grip the car generates, you have to be very early on the throttle to get the rear to kick out, but it does so neatly and naturally. It does feel like you’re betraying the car, though, squandering some drive in pursuit of entertainment, though after my own 1 millisecond of consideration, I discover I’m good with that.
For the third session, Jens has swapped his M4 for another electric M3, so I’m pushing really hard and occasionally become a little less tidy – a hint of understeer here, a few degrees of opposite lock there – and find there’s a strong sense of mass through a fast right when you want to brake and go sharp left soon after.
The impressive thing is that I’m still not thinking about this being an electric car; it’s simply a pure driving experience, which is all to M GmbH’s credit. The faux straight-six sound thins almost to a single note at ‘high revs’, while ‘downshifts’ elicit a snappy report. They’re not intended to be authentic but they do serve a purpose, adding punctuation to the laps. Speaking of which, with at least 80 per cent battery charge you can preset one of three racetrack modes, ranging from ‘Hot Lap’, which optimises performance for two minutes, to ‘Short Run’ (eight minutes) and ‘Long Run’ (15 minutes).
It may have 830bhp – pukka supercar power – but the M3’s chassis is totally comfortable with it, thanks to that four-motor setup. There’s headroom for an M3 CS with even more power, stickier tyres, lightweighting and the ducktail spoiler shown in some renders, though if you ask anyone at M GmbH about it, all you’ll get is knowing smiles.
We can’t show you pictures of the finished M3 – it gets revealed on January 7 2027 – but the M Concept Neue Klasse, which debuted at the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours and appeared at the Goodwood Festival of Speed soon after, is pretty close. As its designer Michael Scully said at Goodwood, the desire was to make modifications relevant to the performance, so there are the usual fattened arches, but rather than a bonnet bulge there’s a bonnet outlet for cooling the electrics, while at the rear there’s a huge diffuser that’s cleaner and more effective because it’s uncompromised by four fat tailpipes. Signature details are Defender-ish, double-stacked marker lights at each corner.
This is an early drive of a car in the final stages of development and we’ve not driven it on the road, so we can’t say what it’s like to live with day-to-day, in various scenarios and driving conditions (we’ll get the chance to tick that box in the spring), but ask anyone from the M GmbH development team and they say it’s a great daily too. Of course they would, but they weren’t kidding about how exciting and capable it was on track, so…
In the EV M3, BMW has created a monster, a brilliant monster that will change the way a lot of us think about electric cars. It’s the most significant car I’ve driven in a decade, maybe two, and it’s going to give other car makers a lot to think about, especially at the expected price point of under £100k. The electric M3 is unmitigated Neue Klasse, but I reckon it’s time to dust off an old slogan: ‘The Ultimate Driving Machine’.