The natural disposition of the motoring journalist is healthy cynicism, so when the PR person says that the engineers at BMW M GmbH are ‘more excited about the electric M3 than the ICE M3’, you take it with a pinch of salt. The proof of the pudding and all that.

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My first taste starts off predictably but then shifts rapidly to a place I wasn’t expecting. I’m strapped into the passenger seat of an EV M3 prototype, lined up at the pit exit of the ‘Circuit de Provence’ at BMW’s test facility in the south of France. I know I’m about to be mugged, so I lean back into the headrest for the inevitable EV emergency start. It arrives and we depart, leaving my stomach behind. Just as it’s catching up we go hard right and left, then over a crest and into a hairpin. So far, no surprises.

In the driving seat, engineer Philipp Schmidt seems very relaxed, keeping up a running commentary about the tech at play beneath us as he attacks corners with remarkable commitment and accuracy. The M3 rockets down the straights, and through the last few turns I fully appreciate how hard pressed yet resolutely composed and on-line the M3 is.

In the itinerary this is described as ‘Arrival and Rollercoaster’. Accurate. But I’ve only glimpsed the EV M3’s ability. Taking the wheel changes everything. In a word, the EV M3 is astonishing. No. The EV M3 is incredible. We’ll dive into the tech detail in a minute, but in brief the electric M3 has around about 830bhp, with 900lb ft of torque – the final figures will be close to these numbers – which it delivers via four motors, one for each wheel. We’ve not been told the weight but it’s probably the thick end of 2500kg. And yet…

It’s common to follow a pace car for your first laps of a new venue, and today’s is a bit tasty: a full-on BMW M4 GT4 racer ­– about 500bhp, sub-1500kg, on slicks. And at the wheel in his helmet and Nomex is Jens Klingmann, a BMW works driver in the FIA GT3 European Championship and also one of the drivers of the M3 Touring that came fourth at this year’s N24. A handy combo, then.