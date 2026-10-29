New BMW 3-series review – powerful M350 shows BMW can still be brilliant

The new 3-series is a big deal for BMW. It always is, of course, but this eighth generation ‘G50’ model is pitched as a major re-set, aesthetically and in terms of engineering, earning the description ‘Neue Klasse’. BMW last used the term in the early 1960s at the launch of the 1500, the car that created the compact sports saloon class and saved the company. BMW isn’t in dire straits today but with the transition to electrification looming, it decided it was time to reestablish its core values.

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The first Neue Klasse model launched was the iX3, debuting a new exterior look and a radical new interior, and the new 3-series features both too. Four models will be available in the next few months, two petrol-powered ICE versions - the 2-litre, rear-drive 320 and xDrive M350 - plus two full electric models, the i3 40 xDrive and i3 50 xDrive.

2027 BMW 3-series – engine and technical highlights

In the metal, the new 3-series looks modern and clean, tidier than recent generations with smooth, deep flanks featuring flush door handles and a front end dominated by the headlamps that meet in the middle and double as the kidney grilles. The ICE and BEV models look the same but are fundamentally different: the distance between the front arch and the door is longer on the ICE models, indicating that they are on built on different floorpans.