The basic P300 uses the same Ingenium four-cylinder petrol engine as was found across the JLR range, producing 297bhp, with a peak 295lb ft of torque available from just 1500rpm. P450 and P575 models each use the AJ-V8 Gen 3 5-litre supercharged V8, seen consistently within the JLR range since the original XF-R and only just discontinued in the Defender. The P450 was a new 444bhp output that was the lowest figure in any V8 F-type. The V8’s torque figure is still a generous 428lb ft between 2500-4500rpm, making it feel nicely understressed.

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The P300’s engine is not a particularly performance oriented powertrain in other JLR models and it feels little different here, lacking the enthusiasm or flexibility of top-drawer sporting four-cylinder engines found in rivals from Alpine or AMG. It feels like the Ingenium four-pot is working quite hard to give you menial performance – 0-62mph taking 5.7sec – lacking the alacrity of other high-performance four-cylinder engines found in Mercedes-AMG A-Classes and VW Group hot hatches.

The issue isn't actually outright speed, though, rather the way the speed is delt, in having a similar lethargic response that is familiar from other JLR products that share this 296bhp-spec four-cylinder engine. Turbo lag can be an issue, but there also seems to be a hesitation to gain or drop revs, making the engine feel like it’s lubricated with golden syrup, rather than engine oil.

This is exacerbated by the short gear ratios that exaggerate the engine’s unresponsiveness, making the gearbox feel almost CVT-like as the engine only barely feels like it engages a gear properly before the next upshift. Flick it into manual mode and there is a more natural feel to its acceleration, but it still lacks the crisp throttle response we expect from four-cylinder engines found in most hot hatchbacks, let alone £55k sports cars.

All V8 F-types have a certain savage edge to them, from the very first S to the final F-type Rs, even if the engine was quitened in its later years. Performance from the P450 reflects its laid-back nature, it doesn't actually feel that 'fast', but always feels under-stressed and relaxed – the torquey power delivery doubles down on this. P450s do the sprint to 62mph in a more leisurely 4.6sec regardless of whether power goes to two or four wheels.