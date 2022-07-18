Jaguar F-type (2013 - 2024) review – a sleek sports GT for family hatch money
Jaguar’s last sports coupe is a modern day icon. Fresh in the memory though it is, it’s sorely missed by enthusiasts
The F-type was heralded as the return of the classic Jaguar sports car and a true spiritual successor to the E-type when it first hit the road in 2013. Smaller than the XK coupe that it effectively replaced, it was Jaguar’s attempt at producing a world-beating sports car for the first time since the E-type was first revealed in Geneva in 1961.
Seven years on, the F-type was given a major overhaul with fresh styling, a realigned engine range and improved tech. What didn’t change was the F-type’s distinctive style. Despite the quite substantially different front end, its dramatic proportions and sleek lines remained true to the original. Even now it’s one of the most distinctive sports cars of the last two decades and Jaguar fans have been left pining for it, as they await the Type 01 and Jaguar’s new electric era.
Engines, gearbox and performance
- Four-cylinder, V6 and V8s made up the range
- Top-level F-type R got the SVR V8
- Annoying gearshift thumps mapped in for the facelift
The supercharged 3.0-litre V6s along with an S-badged V8 were the F-type’s opening gambit when it arrived in 2013 before the Coupe models and the most powerful R arrived in 2014. The standard car has 335bhp and 332lb ft, while the S gets a boost to 375bhp and 339lb ft with the added bonus of a limited-slip differential. A ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox was for a few years the only option, but a manual joined in 2017 if only briefly, with AWD joining not long into the F-type R’s life either.
More reviews
In-depth reviews
- Jaguar F-type facelift (2020 - 2024) review – the Jag we’ll miss the most
- Jaguar F-type (2013 - 2019) review – stunning looks and still able to thrill on the road
Reviews
- Jaguar Project 7 (2015 - 2016) review – the peak of Jaguar's outgoing era?
- Lister Thunder review – is 666bhp too much?
- Jaguar F-type 400 Sport review - sharper V6 nibbles at F-type R's heels
- 2017 Jaguar F-type SVR review – small tweaks to the top-of-the-range F-type
- Jaguar F-Type SVR Convertible review - a 567bhp assault on the senses
The third V6, using the same automatic transmission and also featuring either rear- or all-wheel drive, is the 400 Sport, arriving for the F-type’s first facelift alongside the four-cylinder option in 2017. As the name suggests, a 400PS - that's 395bhp - version of the V6 makes it the most powerful V6 F-type. Torque is rated at 339lb ft, identical to the 375bhp version.
The V6 is a nicely responsive engine, particularly with the tightly stacked ratios of the eight-speed auto, with punch coming as soon as you get on the throttle. The power delivery is very linear throughout the rev-range, something that is actually reflected in the soundtrack from the slightly hollow, blaring exhaust, which can be a little monotone. There is certainly some flare to the way the engine sounds though, with big parps on the up-changes and crackles on the way back down too if you have the sports exhaust activated.
It is worth mentioning that the manual gearbox in the V6 has a decent shift, even if it can’t match the best from Porsche. The action is a touch rubbery in the way it engages, but it doesn’t baulk at fast shifts. The pedals are also very well spaced for heel and toe work.
2015 Jaguar F-type specs
|F-type V6 S
|F-type R
|Engine
|Engine V6, 2995cc, supercharger
|Engine V8, 5000cc, supercharger
|Power
|375bhp @ 6500rpm
|542bhp @ 6500rpm
|Torque
|339lb ft @3500-5000rpm
|501lb ft @ 3500rpm
|Weight
|1594kg (239bhp/ton)
|1650kg (334bhp/ton)
|0-62 mph
|4.9sec
|4.2sec
|Top speed
|171mph
|186mph
|Price new
|c£60,000
|c£85,000
|Value now
|From £20,000
|From £28,000
The biggest change to the range with the second facelift in 2020 was the deletion supercharged V6 engine, with the updated F-type available only as a four-cylinder or with a choice of two supercharged V8s. The previous range-topping SVR model also diad, but the standard F-type R picked up its full-strength 567bhp V8 to compensate, up from 542bhp previously.
The basic P300 uses the same Ingenium four-cylinder petrol engine as was found across the JLR range, producing 297bhp, with a peak 295lb ft of torque available from just 1500rpm. P450 and P575 models each use the AJ-V8 Gen 3 5-litre supercharged V8, seen consistently within the JLR range since the original XF-R and only just discontinued in the Defender. The P450 was a new 444bhp output that was the lowest figure in any V8 F-type. The V8’s torque figure is still a generous 428lb ft between 2500-4500rpm, making it feel nicely understressed.
The P300’s engine is not a particularly performance oriented powertrain in other JLR models and it feels little different here, lacking the enthusiasm or flexibility of top-drawer sporting four-cylinder engines found in rivals from Alpine or AMG. It feels like the Ingenium four-pot is working quite hard to give you menial performance – 0-62mph taking 5.7sec – lacking the alacrity of other high-performance four-cylinder engines found in Mercedes-AMG A-Classes and VW Group hot hatches.
The issue isn't actually outright speed, though, rather the way the speed is delt, in having a similar lethargic response that is familiar from other JLR products that share this 296bhp-spec four-cylinder engine. Turbo lag can be an issue, but there also seems to be a hesitation to gain or drop revs, making the engine feel like it’s lubricated with golden syrup, rather than engine oil.
This is exacerbated by the short gear ratios that exaggerate the engine’s unresponsiveness, making the gearbox feel almost CVT-like as the engine only barely feels like it engages a gear properly before the next upshift. Flick it into manual mode and there is a more natural feel to its acceleration, but it still lacks the crisp throttle response we expect from four-cylinder engines found in most hot hatchbacks, let alone £55k sports cars.
All V8 F-types have a certain savage edge to them, from the very first S to the final F-type Rs, even if the engine was quitened in its later years. Performance from the P450 reflects its laid-back nature, it doesn't actually feel that 'fast', but always feels under-stressed and relaxed – the torquey power delivery doubles down on this. P450s do the sprint to 62mph in a more leisurely 4.6sec regardless of whether power goes to two or four wheels.
In the R the V8 is a joy. The howling, crackling 5-litre has long sounded a little contrived next to, say, the stock-car bellow of an AMG eight, but it’s massively potent. Furious standing-start acceleration (0-62mph in 3.5sec in the later 567bhp AWD model) and horizon-crunching mid-range are part and parcel, and the eight-speed auto, as in the others, is responsive enough to paddle flicks to make manual mode the default choice on a twisty road.
That said, Jag’s fiddling with the software latterly did introduce a frustrating thump to the changes at high rpms in Dynamic mode. Jaguar deemed it appropriate for a sports car, but ‘irritating’ is the first word that springs to mind when driving it.
Ride and handling
- F-type R got new springs and dampers
- P450 and R also received knuckle, bushing and bearing upgrades
- F-types are heavy beasts – P300 lightest at 1595kg, R over 1800kg
Though it presented as a thoroughly modern, fresh face when new, the F-type was a product of typically British engineering ingenuity. That’s a charitably vague way of saying its underpinnings could be succinctly described as those of a shortened Jaguar XK - the D6-a platform with traceable lineage going back to the 1990s. As such, though it features a chassis and body made of aluminium and though it’s a more compact car than the 2+2 XK and a strict two-seater, the F-type is still a weighty thing. It only dips below 1600kg at the kerb when in rear-wheel drive, four-cylinder coupe form.
With only the rear wheels receiving power the F-type feels much lighter and more nimble. They can be extremely oversteery too, the V6 encouraging fast entry speeds and taking attitude almost from the moment you turn in if you’re brave enough. The mechanical limited-slip diff of the S makes the oversteer nicely controllable under power too.
Meanwhile the supercharged V8 has such a surfeit of power that it will happily overwhelm the rear tyres at the driver’s slightest bidding on the exit of a corner. It feels slightly heavier on the way into corners with the extra weight in the nose, so a slow in, fast out approach will yield the most satisfying results. The electronically controlled limited-slip diff in the rear axle can be slightly hard to read at times and can feel a little reluctant to remain locked when you want it to, but generally a heavy-footed approach will solve most of this problem.
The AWD cars are much more secure in feel – surprisingly so given how lively the RWD cars feel. That’s not to say they won’t let go at the rear on very slippery surfaces, but the AWD system will ‘learn’ the grip levels and adapt accordingly. Even the AWD SVR, with its huge reserves of torque and power, feels secure in faster corner thanks to being all-wheel drive. Slides can still be easily be teased from the rear on corner exit, but it’ll only adopt a meaningful angle in very tight bends.
From the behind the wheel the F-type has always left the driver with the feeling that you are sitting on rather than in the chassis. The suspension on earlier F-types can feel quite short on travel too, but the advantage of this is that the F-type (particularly the V6 variants) responds quickly to inputs and changes direction with real composure and good body control.
The steering is lighter in the RWD cars (as you would expect) but the rack is quick and alert whichever variety you go for. Although there isn’t quite as much feel as we would like, the electric assistance is pretty impressive and the reactions of the front end are sharp and accurate enough to avoid real criticism,
As well as its raised power figure, the 2020 R also picked up new springs and dampers, while both the R and its P450 sibling got stiffer rear knuckles, tighter bushings and uprated wheel bearings. All updated F-types have steering set-ups individually calibrated to their application, with different weighting and even steering ratios.
Otherwise, it’s as per the previous F-type, with double wishbones all round, electronically adjustable dampers and a kerb weight that’s curiously heavy for something with so much aluminium in its construction. At a quoted 1743kg, this is over 100kg more than a 911 Carrera 4S.
Overall it feels just a little more relaxed than before, as if Jaguar tuned out some of the overly jumpy nature that could catch out the previous R. It’s still hyper-responsive to throttle inputs in Dynamic particularly, but even on damp roads it doesn’t seem to overwhelm the rear tyres quite as easily as it used to.
Just as the power delivery seems a little less hyperactive, so too does the chassis seem more in tune with your inputs. The new steering ratio is slightly more relaxed than before, and easier on the self-centring than some other recent Jags, including the P450. The benefits are numerous: better feedback, less muscle required on a twisty road, and less chance of unsettling the F-type’s bulk when you’re tipping it through a tricky turn.
Jaguar was keen to give the car a rear-wheel-drive feel, and it’s worked – from the moment you turn in the car takes a poised stance, and from there you can get on the power and feel the car pushing you along rather than dragging from the front. There’s plenty of turn-in bite and good mid-corner grip, and while you can feel the weight moving around under braking or when you need to flick from one direction to another, the body is well controlled.
The P300’s one key advantage over the V8 models is the more balanced chassis that allows the lighter body to flow with the road with increased sophistication and fluency.
Driver’s note
‘Jaguar’s engineers get another gold star for the steering, which has the heft you’d expect (and possibly desire) in this most powerful variant, but with more natural responses and less springiness than in the P450. This, as with the P300, means the R flows rather than darts into corners, and with the mode switch once more in Comfort rather than Dynamic, throttle response is again ideally judged for a progressive and particularly rapid four-wheel-driven exit from each turn.’ – Antony Ingram, evo contributor
evo Car of the Year 2014 verdict
‘We all agreed the Jaguar is not a perfect car. It’s a bit too boisterous over bumps and lacks traction compared to a car with a more balanced transaxle layout, but if there’s work to be done on finessing the suspension and helping the rear-end fi nd more purchase for the supercharged V8’s 501lb ft of torque, it’s also true to say Jaguar has perfectly captured the emotion of a sports car.
‘The R Coupe has it all: looks and presence, a thunderous soundtrack, ballistic performance and an ability to put you at the centre of it all. Yes, you can pick holes in certain aspects of the dynamics, but the wider experience is always immensely satisfying. The F-type is one of those cars in which you always find something to enjoy, whether you’re gently burbling along after a long, tiring day, or fully lit on a just-for-the-hell-of-it thrash.
‘Ultimately, it’s a car that quickly gets under your skin and unfailingly makes you smile. What more can you ask for than that?’ – Richard Meaden, evo editor-at-large.
MPG and running costs
- P300’s sub-30mpg rating is disappointing
- The V8s aren’t much worse at around 26mpg
- Big weight means regular and sizable tyre and brake bills
Fuel economy has never been an F-type strong point, and so it remains. The entry-level P300 is perhaps the most surprising, with a WLTP rating of between 29.2-29.9mpg. In our experience, it’s a figure that’s about right, sometimes dipping into the 30s under stress-free motorway runs. Push a little harder the MPG will drop, but not as dramatically as with more highly-strung engines.
The old V6 isn’t too bad if you take it easy – able to sit at around 30mpg – but drinks more when you press on. The V8s are both rated at around 26mpg, but drive these with more aggression and the consumption will drop more aggressively than the P300’s. Oddly, on paper the least efficient of all F-types is the P450 AWD, which at 25.4mpg is a full 1mpg less efficient than the also all-wheel drive R, despite the latter’s 123bhp power advantage. Convertible models have as near as identical figures.
Consumables will be a considerable cost, due mostly to the high kerb weights on all models. P300 models tip the scales at 1595kg, rising all the way up to 1818kg for the R. Convertible models are only 20kg up on the Coupes.
Interior and tech
- Updated with a subtle touch – more the better
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto add modern usability
- Quality didn’t feel £100k at the time, no issue now at used prices
The F-type was introduced with traditional analogue dials for speed and revs, with a small screen central. That was then replaced in 2020 with a driver’s display screen that surprisingly was an improvement, with a slick high-resolution appearance and fresh graphics, although it’s hobbled somewhat by a slow screen refresh-rate. The stuttery rise and fall of the rev counter needle and speed readouts are an irritant.
There’s an old adage that good design doesn’t date – this is something that rings true on the F-type. The interior still looked and felt excellent at the time of its major facelift in 2020, seven years on from its introduction. The chunky, substantial dash volume and high scuttle makes the F-type feel initially intimidating, but the seating position has plenty of adjustment to find the right balance between feeling encased, yet still being able to see out.
The asymmetrical dash layout is dominated by the passenger-side grab handle and joystick-like gear selector, both of which retain the authenticity of an interior driven by design, rather than technology. The F-type’s slick pop-up central air vents and simple, clear air-conditioning controls also remain.
The downside to this dash architecture is that Jaguar's latest twin-screen infotainment system isn’t able to be integrated into the new model. The standard single-screen system works well enough though, especially if you’re the sort to use phone-mirror applications like Carplay or Android Auto.
Build quality on the whole is good and at a £50k price point felt excellent compared to rivals from Alpine and Toyota. At approaching triple figures it felt a little underwhelming though, especially when compared to a 992 911 or the superbly built Lexus LC500. Not such an issue at used prices, however.
Checkpoints and buying guide
Jaguar’s reliability record isn’t the finest so it may pay to arm yourself with an aftermarket warranty or to buy from a dealer that offers a decent level of warranty cover. The F-type isn’t unreliable per se, but there can be a number of glitches that affect cars, ranging from electrical problems to more serious mechanical maladies.
The central air vents that rise up from the dash are known to stick, and the pop-out exterior door handles can also be problematic. Other electrical issues tend to centre around the infotainment, which can freeze or crash. Some owners have reported squeaks and rattles from interior trims and earlier models can be affected by window trims that trapped road debris that could result in windows being scratched when the glass was raised or lowered.
Have a listen for any untoward noises from the rear end as the differential oil seals are a known weak point and can lead to premature diff wear. The switchable flaps in the F-type’s exhaust are also a known weak point and can seize up, often from a lack of use. The supercharged V8 isn't without its mechanical issues, with stretched timing chains and faults in the water pump and cooling system notable across models that use the engine.
Prospective F-type buyers would do well to look out for how worn the large tyres and brakes of the big Jag are. Likewise that it’s been serviced properly, has good MOT history and is showing no signs of accident damage.
Values and rivals
There’s an argument to be made for the F-type being one of the great used bargains of the moment. The very earliest, lowest-spec examples can be had for less than £20,000. You can have a V6 S coupe with under 70,000 miles for less than £24,000 and the earliest R coupes (without all-wheel drive) for well under £30,000.
From new the updated Jaguar F-type R had something of an eye-watering price, at £97,280. Now, some time on from the F-type’s discontinuation, R prices start from a much more reasonable £55k on the used market. P300s can be had from £30,000 and P450s from £35,000.
It’s a bargain at these prices too. What can you have instead? Alpine A110s are on the lighter, slower side and even they’re no less than £30,000 for the earliest examples. Porsche 911s of a similar age (post-2020) start from £70,000 for a basic Carrera. Look to the more glamorous, Aston Martin-flavoured end of the spectrum and there’s no chance. Vantages of the same vintage are £70,000 minimum. A Lexus LC500 would be a fine choice, though delivers P450 performance for R money. Likewise a Mercedes-AMG GT, with even the amazing AMG GT-R within shot of £70,000 – a very special car for the money.
2020-2024 Jaguar F-type specs
|F-type P300
|F-type P450
|F-type R
|Engine
|In-line 4-cyl, 1997cc, turbo
|Engine V8, 5000cc, supercharger
|Engine V8, 5000cc, supercharger
|Power
|296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|444bhp @ 6000rpm
|567bhp @ 6500rpm
|Torque
|295 lb ft @ 1500-4500 rpm
|428lb ft @2500-5000rpm
|516lb ft @ 3500-5000rpm
|Weight
|1520 kg (195bhp/ton)
|1718-1790kg (RWD and AWD) (256bhp/ton)
|1813kg (312bhp/ton)
|0-62 mph
|5.7sec
|4.6sec
|3.5sec
|Top speed
|155mph
|177mph
|186mph
|Price new
|£55,000
|c£70,000
|c£100,000
|Value now
|From £30,000
|From £35,000
|From £55,000