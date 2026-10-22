Much as the ’90s supercar scene experienced a transformative shift from models rooted in the ’70s to fresh designs with more driver-friendly dynamics, so bread-and-butter saloons enjoyed their own revolution.

Creating the Mondeo was an all-out $6billion effort from the Blue Oval. Initial discussions began just three years after the Sierra was introduced, the new project carrying the internal codename CDW27. By 1988, Ford was deep into the benchmarking process, identifying the Honda Accord and, later, the Nissan Primera as its ‘100 per cent’ target cars, with others, such as the Toyota Camry and Peugeot 405, also in the crosshairs.

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To set a new benchmark for the sector meant setting new engineering and development standards. No fewer than 13 parameters were established: everything from ride and handling to ‘shiftability’ (the feel of the gearshift) and something called ‘perfection feeling’, the aim here being to imbue the Mondeo with a premium ‘hewn-from-solid’ feel.

The Mondeo introduced many advancements, either as standard equipment or options. A driver’s-side airbag was fitted to all models; a world first that contributed to the Mondeo being named European Car of the Year in 1994. Seatbelt pre-tensioners, anti-submarine seats and side-intrusion bars were other standard safety features. ABS was a cost option, as was traction control on higher spec Si and Ghia models, though not the humble 1.8 LX driven here. Electronic adaptive damping was another option but rarely selected, largely due to cost and the vast majority of Mondeos being bought as company fleet cars.

The Mk1 Mondeo was a huge success. Almost 450,000 sold in the UK alone between its launch in 1993 and the Mk2’s introduction in late 2000. It even entered the British political vernacular, then-Labour leader Tony Blair identifying the need to win over ‘Mondeo Man’ in the run-up to his party’s landslide 1997 general election win.