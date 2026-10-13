The 1980s gave us incremental steps forward in the ease of use and performance of the supercar, but the cars everyone else bought and relied on took an arguably bigger leap forward. Such was the step up from the big seller of the 1970s, Ford's Mk3 Cortina, to the Mk3 Escort launched in September 1980 you’d swear they were separeted by at least 20 years apart. Which, in terms of the way they were built, designed and developed they were.

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The Mk3 Escort marked a major shift from its predecessor. Gone was the saloon body (although this would return as the Orion) and the rear-drive layout, Ford opting to follow the market trends of the time as set out by the original Volkswagen Golf and Vauxhall Astra and switching to front-wheel drive and the next generation of engines and gearboxes. Better for both packaging and practicality, this layout became the default for small family cars across Europe, and continued through every generation of Escort and Focus that followed.

Design-wise, flat surfaces and boxier shapes were the order of the day in the ’80s, as evidenced by the supercars from the same period, so the subtle curves of the Cortina and early Escorts went out in favour of neater, sharper lines. Time has been kinder to those older shapes, I’d argue, but the Mk3 Escort marked a new direction for Ford and the design reflected that. It enjoyed extremely strong sales from the word go: during the first five years of production Ford shifted around 800,000 units in the UK alone, regularly topping the annual sales charts.

There was a wide variety of body shapes offered, from three- and five-door hatchbacks to an estate and cabriolet supported by Ford's mastery of offering hierarchy trim levels to appeal to consumers who wanted to keep one step ahead of their neighbours or colleagues. There was a Mk3 Escort for pretty much anyone, including those wanting something a little spicy. Hot hatches really started coming on stream in the ’80s and the Escort XR3 was Ford’s answer to the Golf GTI. With cloverleaf alloys, tweaked bumpers and a rear spoiler, it looked the part, and boasted 96bhp from a 1.6-litre CVH engine. Peppy for the time, but still easily less than half the power of the Lotus Esprit, one the least potent - but lightest - supercars of the time.