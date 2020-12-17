It’s difficult to understate the impact the V12 Vanquish had at Aston Martin when it launched in 2001. Ian Callum’s styling set the template for a generation of Aston Martins to follow, and you can still trace its bloodline in the current models, not just because the Vanquish name still exists, but conceptually and visually too. It’s almost like someone flipped a switch at the turn of the millennium: the Aston Martin story can now be written pre-Vanquish and post-Vanquish.

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Fast-forward over a quarter of a century and the Vanquish still has the power to stop you in your tracks. Its specification still looks modern today, with a Lotus-style extruded and bonded aluminium structure with carbonfibre reinforcement, aluminium panels, a paddleshift transmission (albeit an automated manual) and a Cosworth-fettled V12. It also features not a single grain of wood in its cabin. Although the early Aston ‘waterfall’ dashboard is not one of the Vanquish’s stronger features.

What the Vanquish has always had is presence. The contemporary DB9 and Vantage are both gorgeous shapes, but by comparison they look smoothed over, a touch more homogeneous, whereas the Vanquish looks and feels more exotic. Its lines have a bit more aggression, more attitude – more muscle definition. Comparative rarity adds to the exoticism. Across all versions, the total built was 2578. A sizeable number compared with previous Newport Pagnell-built cars – but not compared with around 16,000 DB9s and even more ‘VH’ Vantages.

History – from Project Vantage to Vanquish

November 1997 and a cold, grey morning at the Millbrook proving ground. A secret Aston Martin concept is parked at the base of the famous Hill Route. It’s here for a photo op with Ford president and CEO Jac Nasser, Aston being part of the Blue Oval’s much-vaunted Premier Automotive Group. Also in attendance are Aston CEO Bob Dover and designer Ian Callum, both keen to hear Nasser’s verdict.

Hard-nosed businessman though ‘Jac the Knife’ was, he was also famously a car guy, and he responded to Project Vantage in a purely instinctive way. He knew this was how an Aston Martin should look and feel, that this was a template for the future of the marque. And, of course, he was proved absolutely right.