If the styling of the Murciélago of 2001 hinted at a more considered, less outgoing take on Lamborghini under Audi ownership, the LP670-4 SuperVeloce of 2009 (SV for short) showed that not only was Audi giving Lamborghini plenty of control of its own affairs, but that the devil was in the Murciélago all along.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Testing the SV again as part of the evo Eras series was a reminder of just how polished the finished product was, despite its slightly intimidating demeanour. Rarity, meanwhile – under 300 are thought to exist – means that as values of regular Murciélagos have risen, the SV has climbed even higher, some now commanding seven-figure sums. It’s not an accessible Lamborghini then, but it’s become one of the most coveted.

Lamborghini Murciélago SV in detail

More power and torque from a 6.5-litre version of the Bizzarrini V12

Lower weight and greater downforce

Instantly identifiable from the distinctive SV graphics

Successor to the decade-old Diablo, which had matured nicely under Audi’s patronage, the Murciélago arrived in late 2001 with a neater, smoother but still very Lamborghini look courtesy of designer Luc Donckerwolke. Like the Diablo, the Murciélago was built around a traditional spaceframe chassis but with an enlarged, 6.2-litre, 572bhp evolution of the V12. However, it wasn’t the uplifted outputs that moved the Murciélago on so much as the fact that the engine was now mounted a full 5cm lower, thus lowering the centre of gravity and significantly enhancing the big Lamborghini’s agility.