It’s a dangerous game, fiddling with a near-perfect formula. The Lamborghini Revuelto is the definitive modern supercar, a lesson in how modern technology and electrification can enhance, rather than detract from, the primal thrill of driving a V12 Lambo. So deft and agile by virtue of its hybrid torque vectoring while delivering the drama and adrenaline overload you’d expect, there’s pretty much nothing you’d change about it. A unanimous victory at evo Car of the Year 2025 attests to that.

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It’s a worry, then, that for the new SV version, Lamborghini has turned the Revuelto upside down and changed pretty much everything that pertains to the driving experience. Every element, from the suspension and geometry to the chassis electronics, tyres, aerodynamics and powertrain, has been reworked in this latest in the line of V12 Super Veloces, with the goal of sharpening up the Revuelto for track work. Has the essential magic of Lambo’s flagship been retained in that pursuit, or even enhanced? Driving the SV at Vallelunga Circuit near Rome should provide some answers.

It’s worth saying from the outset that the Revuelto has never felt like a natural track car. It’s more agile, capable and entertaining than a V12 Lambo has any right to be on a circuit, but it’s still fundamentally a big and relatively heavy supercar with a chunky V12 behind the driver. The clever electronics and torque vectoring mask this beautifully, but there are times when the physics can’t be denied. This probably explains why the changes for the SV are so comprehensive. ‘It’s still a street car,’ says Lamborghini chief technical officer Fermín Soneira, ‘but the main purpose is to be fastest on track, so we’ve changed everything that is performance-related.’